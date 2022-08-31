Bit of a strange one this week. Two guys went from the penthouse last week to the outhouse this week. Then there was a guy who was in line for the “Nobody has heard from" trophy, who managed to be in the penthouse this week. Stewey finally had his name mentioned in a positive note for the first time when he eagled #18 the last time he played, and now, he is on the first-place team. Strange indeed.
“Tricky” Dick Wakefield, who has been flying under the radar, to say the least, finally cashed a check when he was part of the winning team. He was +1, while Stewey was +4.5. The big day on the team belonged to Rick Marsh “Field” who was +11.5. Their +17 was 3.5 better than the second-place team.
“Mo” Joe Hewitt, who birdied three out of his first six holes, rode that wave to be +13.5 on the day and won most over points. Winners get $18 each.
The guys who fell from the penthouse to the outhouse were none other than Gerry “The Tapper” Flanders and Jim “Shank” Hemingway. Tapper and Shank were joined by Bone and Mr. Ed. Everyone on the team was minus.
Crash and Burn: the trophy for the poorest performance of the day, goes to Stevie “Wonder” Rocheleau who was -7.5. Wonder had a new grip on his putter that Winston put on. Must have been a left-handed grip. At least he gets to park in front of the port-o-let next week.
Closest to pin: “Ho” Joe Jutras, in the last group to play the closest to pin hole, hit a shot to 3’5” to win the money. Ho Joe was -3.5 on the day, but it only takes one good shot.
Some notes to mention. The last four out of six winners of closest to pin winners were playing on Winston’s team. Winston was never on the green but occasionally did help with the measurements. Bob Roy “Rogers” came within a half inch of an eagle on #4. It would be the first eagle for Roy Rogers since dinosaurs roamed the earth. According to Hugh “Vegetable Man” Gates, the difference between the outhouse and the penthouse is the length of putts given. Two-foot gimmes put you in the penthouse; when forced to make those putts, you end up in the outhouse. Despite there being two puffy clouds in the sky, Chris “Blue” Gill remained in the lineup, saying he was not afraid of the rain anymore.
A different kind of question in the “Ask Bone” segment. This one comes from a young lady. “Hey Bone. My boyfriend is always at the golf course, or so he claims. When I golf with him, he can’t break 140. When I point out that anybody who's always at the golf course should shoot better than 140, he says that his game is a work in progress. I think he’s working on something else. What would you do?”
Bone replied, “I would tell him to use a three wood off the tee. Also do more bump and running and throw the lob wedge away. His scores should come down.”
There were seven skins this week: the most impressive was the eagle on #2 by Corkscrew Gates. Blue Gill on #5,”Handy” Andy Laroche on #6 and #16, Stewey on #7, Mo Joe on #11, and Rust “Tee” Holcomb on #12.
Last official week is next week. Don’t forget the member-member next weekend, September 10 and 11. The “Nobody has heard from” award will be revealed, including a short interview with the winner. Hope to see you all next week.
