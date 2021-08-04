Perfect example of a team effort showed up in the winner’s circle this week.
Sometimes good is good enough: Nobody was great, even good, just four guys who were a few points over their average, led by a guy who missed all of last year and part of this one, Bob Roy “Rogers” who was +3.5, as was “Mr.” Ed McGarry; coming in at +3 was Gary “Iron Man” Deaette and at +1.5 was “Hard” Rock Benoit. The score of +11.5 was 3 better than the second-place team.
Warren “Haulin’” Dahlin, who seems to be a permanent fixture in the winner’s circle this year, was a +10.5 and won the most over points.
Dumpster Fire: A team that looked good for the Dumpster Fire found themselves missing a player halfway through. After collecting 40 points of their required 106 on the back nine, they made the turn to the front without “More or” Les Johnson. Alien abduction? Took a wrong turn? Kidnapped? They decided to hold off on contacting the authorities, mostly because they couldn’t remember 911’s phone number. Leighton “Deer” Hunter was actually +3, while Andy “The Bus” Jette was -6.5 and Stevie “Wonder” Rocheleau was -5.5 for an adjusted team score of -9.
That wasn’t enough to win, thanks to Alphabet brother KC Caforia who was surprisingly +3, Ken “The Super” Kane -4, Rocky “Road” Calvo -5, and a familiar name in the Dumpster conversation, Paul “Cold One” Smith, who led this club with a -8.
Crash and Burn: George “Corkscrew” Gates went crazy when he was -8.5 to steal the coveted Crash and Burn Trophy away from Cold One. He needed a double bogey on his last hole to do it, and he delivered.
Speaking of coming through in the clutch, Dick “Blood Sucker” Blouin after a series of missed shots, found himself lying 10 on #5 with a 25’ putt in front of him. Well, Blood Sucker lined it up and drained the putt with authority. “Never leave an 11 short” explained Blood Sucker. Teammates Winston, Bert “Eraser” Broe, his coach Stewey, and “Handy” Andy Laroche all took note.
From the archives: this one was revisited by Stewey as the team teed off on #16. Seems that Eraser was learning how to draw the ball to get more distance. Well, low and behold, he drove the green and had a 15’ putt for eagle. Problem was that he drove #15, which is only 40 yards away. Today he drew the ball over the trees, on the left, and almost drove #12. As soon as Eraser figures out where the #16 green is, he should be okay.
Closest to pin today on the shortest hole wasn’t close at all. Bill Dubie “Brothers” was 24’ 10” away. Makes one wonder if they measured from the rough. “Scuba” Steve Leblanc won the 50-50 and didn’t pool his tickets with 5 other guys.
A frequently asked question of Bone: “I’m having trouble driving, what do you suggest?” Bone answers, “The first thing you have to do is move the shifter to R for backwards or D for frontwards. I’m confused about where they got those letters. Then check the mirrors, so you don’t run over anybody. When it’s time to stop, push the big pedal and put the shifter in P for stop. Not sure why it’s P for stop, but it is. Hope this helps.”
