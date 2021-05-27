Every year a guy who nobody has ever heard of rises up and grabs the headlines for a while, and then sinks back into oblivion. Remember Stormin Normand Sarthou, a 30 handicapper who won 3 of the last 5 closest to the pin last season? This year, a guy who never showed us much has finished on the first place team both times this season, plus has a skin to his credit. Andy Yank Bessette, certainly the darkest of the dark horses, has emerged in the winner’s circle along with Bob “The Builder” Young and the star of the team, Hard Rock Benoit. Hard Rock was the only one over at +8. Paul “Hack” Hatch, with a once-in-a-lifetime 4 birdies on his card, captured the most over points with a +14.5. The team was +4.5.
It was a runaway for the Dumpster Fire Award this week. A team where everyone was minus and one guy was minus in double figures. Fran “Wham Bam” Bertrand, Stormin’ Normand Sarthou, and Paul “Cold One” Smith were a combined -12. The fourth member, Andy “The Bus” Jette was -11. 'The Bus' had to make 26 points, and he secured a measly 6.5 on the back, following an 8.5 performance on the front. He stayed out of triple figures with a solid 99. Needless to say 'The Bus' also won the coveted Crash and Burn Award for most under points.
High tech help? As we are always here to help fellow League players, Mike “The Hammer” Bessette informed Winston that he lost his GPS yardage device between holes 13 and 15. The Hammer asked that we keep an eye out for it as we were approaching those holes; we assured him that we would. A member of Winston’s group, Jim “Low Ball” Williams asked what The 'Hammer' wanted when we got to the tee box. Winston replied, “I forgot.” But all is well that ends well. The Hammer’s device was found at the end of the round in his cup holder by the attendant that cleans the carts. Tricky places those cup holders, so beware.
A retraction of sorts from last week: It was stated that Yank Bessette was the brother of Harold “Hair Hole” Bessette. In fact, after much research, they are 13th cousins twice removed on their maternal great-great grandmother’s side. Sorry for any confusion.
Hole of the week: This actually comes from the Thursday night league. MR. Ed McGarry was playing hole 6, a par 3, and along with Winston and Hair Hole. MR. Ed hit one to the left about halfway up, just off the rough onto a pile of leaves.
“I don’t think I can hit this,” declared MR. Ed. “Well, maybe I can, maybe not, yeah, I’m going to.”
His first swing hit a rock just under the surface, and his ball went 3 inches. Unable to find it because his head was up, Winston pointed it out. His third swing pushed the ball about a foot off the side of another rock. He questioned where it went because his head was up again, so Winston pointed it out. His fourth swing went underneath everything, and the ball went nowhere. Same deal with the head, so MR. Ed decided to take a drop. Lying 5, he hit over the green in 6, chipped on in 7, putted to within 2 feet in 8, and holed out in 9. A solid effort.
Closest to the pin: A new guy showed up this week and probably won’t be invited back because he won the closest to pin and the 50-50. Steve “Lucky” Gleason swooped in and made off with most of the loot. Lucky was in the first group to play the closest to pin hole and was 8’5." He then bought the winning ticket and pocketed in the 50-50. On second thought, we should invite him back so we can recover some of the cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.