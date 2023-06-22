The guys returned after a rained out Tuesday last week, and there were battles at both ends of the spectrum.
Dark Horse: Two teams tied for first, both were +9.5. Brent “Smiley” Lussier, Billy “Goat” Spears, and Soupie were the dark horse long shot winners. The other team of Richard “Sunshine” Delorme, Warren “Haulin” Dahlin, Gary “Iron Man” Deaette, and Dan “Hoofer” Babcock also shared first place. Hoofer was top dog with a +5 on his team, thanks to back to back birdies on #9 and #10. Soupie led the dark horse with a +5.5. Guys on both teams were all plus.
Most over went to a guy who has been AWOL until this week. “Water” Mark Conger, who was -10 the last time he played, came charging back with a +7 today to win most over. Water Mark eagled #4 which allowed him to edge out a couple guys who were +5.5. Congrats on the eagle Water Mark. Winners get $9.
Battle for the bottom: Mr. Ed McGarry, “Tricky” Dick Wakefield, and “Moby” Dick Dragoon earned one point on their first hole and another single point on one of their last holes to finish -10.5. Was that enough? The “hold my beer team” of “Handy” Andy Laroche, Jim “Shank” Hemingway, and Larry “Team Leader” Cummings said NO. Team Leader was -8 by himself to win the Crash and Burn and also lead this team to -11 and win the Dumpster Fire by half point. Don’t call him Team Leader for nothing.
New guy wins closest to pin. “Wild” Myles Cahoon didn’t have many good shots, but the tee shot on #15 was a good one, 4’10” away to claim the $48.
BS Daudelin won the 50-50, obviously no talent involved there, and collected $66.
Hole in One: One of the League members, Bob “Shorty” Ruiter had a hole in one this past week. Although the guys playing with him were kind of sketchy, Shorty claims he aced #15 with a 9 iron. We believe him. Congrats to Shorty.
Ask Bone: People have been asking, “When will Bone be back?” Well, people might be an exaggeration, actually there was only one guy who claimed Bone owed him money. Never the less, Bone returns today!
“Hey Bone. I’m looking for a range finder. My game desperately needs a rangefinder that can tell me exactly how far away the beer cart is at any given moment. Not a matter of life and death, but close. What do you recommend?” Signed Tapper.
Bone replies, “Well Tapper, I recommend the Guzzler 500. It even measures distance from tee blocks to the pin. You know how far the red tees are from the pin? 161,712 inches, that’s how far. I covered those 161,712 inches in 76 shots the other day. Yes sir, I did. Highly recommended.”
Not a lot of birdies today, so the chances of one paying a skin were pretty good. We have Water Mark with the eagle on #4,”Ho” Joe Jutras #6, Bob “The Builder” Young on #7, Hoofer Babcock #10, Tricky Dick on #13, Craig “One Shot” Gilmond #14, Sunshine Delorme #16, and Gary “GG” Gilbert on #18. Skins pay $6.
Just a reminder, next 2 weeks we play on Wednesday because of Ladies State Day and the Fourth of July. Hope to see you all then. Wynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.