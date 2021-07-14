Is it too early to talk about a dynasty? Due to a quirk in the computer system picking the teams, the trio of Dan “The Fish” Poissant, Mike “Soupie” Supernault, and Leighton “Deer” Hunter were together again. These guys won last week, and by some miracle, they won again this week. This time The Fish led the squad with a +6, Deer was +4, and Soupie came in with a +1.5. Their +11.5 was 3 better than the second-place team.
Larry “Harley” Wilson must have felt like the Lone Ranger as he was +8.5, even though his team was -1. Harley was most over points, even with the distraction of playing with the negative Mero boys, who were a combined -10.5.
Speaking of dynasties...Chris “Blue” Gill made it two in a row on finishing on the last-place team. Not ready to challenge Paul “Cold One” Smith, but there’s a lot of time left. The guy who really dragged this club down was Paul “Hack” Hatch, who checked in at -4.5. “Stormin” Normand Sarthou (-1) and Larry “The” Lyons (+1) rounded out the Dumpster Fire Team with a score of -5.
Who got the Crash and Burn? Bob “Bone” Mero invited his brother, Mike “T-Bone” Mero to play in the League this week. T-Bone didn’t disappoint as he captured the coveted Crash and Burn Trophy for being most under points at -7.5. An experience T-Bone will always remember.
Phone detective. There have been many inquiries, well, actually only one, about the whereabouts of Roland “Butterscotch” Daudelin. Butterscotch can’t even manage to be on the last-place team. Happy to report that Butterscotch has turned into a phone detective. Ron “The Canuck” Deschamps accused Butterscotch of being responsible for the loss of his phone, which happened to be in his pocket. According to The Canuck, he was looking for Butterscotch’s ball near the pond on #5 when it fell out. Butterscotch led a search party out to the pond and found the phone. The Canuck thanked Butterscotch by eating his potato chips.
Closest to pin: Haven’t heard much from Terry “Old Smoothie” Edwards this year. He finally made the newsletter by winning closest to pin, 3’ 4” away. Brent “Smiley” Lussier won the 50-50.
“Ask Bone:" Bone was asked, “I can’t seem to drop a putt of more than 2 feet. I’m deadly from 6 inches, but what’s the secret of draining those 2 footers?”
"I use a good fabric softener. The rash on my legs all but disappeared, and the sores in my mouth are healing. Nothing says putting machine like Downy.”
“Stormin” Normand explained how to score under 100. “I holed out from the trap on #16, then holed out from behind the green on #10. It’s all about laying up to a number, then trusting your wedge. Of course, it’s the first time I’ve done it this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.