Big news in the League this week: Stewey got some goldfish and …..No that’s not it. Winston returned from the DL with a new camera that stopped working after 13 photos.
While taking a picture of Stewey, Dan “The Fish” Poissant, Wendell “No” Sweatt, and Gary “Ringo” Jacobs, the camera refused to work. Something about voiding the warranty. Nothing a hammer can’t fix.
Winners: Well, it took a couple of years, but Richard “Sunshine” Delorme finally finished on the winning team. "Sunshine" contributed a -2, but Jim “Bo” Williams, Gary “Baseball” Gadouas, and Norm “Al” Larose were +12 to give the team a +10.
Most over: Most over went to a guy who went on a cruise to Alaska to see bears, didn’t see any, then found out there was one on his deck while he was away. Terry “Champ” Edwards was a +9 on the strength of his 74, including two birdies. Winners get $15.
Dumpster Fire and Crash and Burn: Welcome back “Marvelous” Marcel Gervais. "Marvelous" not only led his team to the Dumpster Fire Award, but he also won the coveted Crash and Burn trophy with a -9 performance. Other Dumpster team members were Bob “Bone” Mero, Paul “Hack” Hatch, and Chris “Blue” Gill. Blue was +1.5 and wondered how he ended up with this crew as the team was -20.
Closest to pin: Gerry “The Tapper” Flanders won closest to the pin with a shot that ended up 3’ 10” from the hole. Then he missed the putt, which would have won him a skin.
50-50 winner: Gilles “The Man” St. Amand and the winner of greens fees to Orleans was Larry “Harley” Wilson.
Not tour guide material: Every now and then, you see a team where none of the people on it should ever be tour guides. When Harold “Hair Hole” Bessette and Stevie “Wonder” Rocheleau were asked how they did on hole #10, they replied, “We don’t remember.”
The reason they don’t remember is that they didn’t play hole 10. They started on #11, then when they got to #9, they went in to eat. “Handy” Andy Laroche and Dan “Recycled Teenager” Favereau must have been hog-tied in the back of the cart as they were also part of that team. Would a compass on their cart help? Finding your way around a golf course isn’t that hard.
Ask Bone: It seems like some of the League members who aren’t playing with a full deck consult Stewey for advice, and then it gets passed on to Bone. This week, a member asks, ”I can’t hit my driver. I keep hitting my ankle instead, and now I can hardly walk. Stewey told me to cut it in half and make a walking stick. It’s so short that I keep falling down. What do you suggest Bone?”
Bone replied, “I suggest you stop listening to Stewey. I do have an extra driver for sale. If you walk on your knees, you won’t fall over as much.”
Skins: There were five skins paying $10 this week. Baseball on #3, “Moby” Dick Dragoon #10, Stevie Wonder on #11, Harley Wilson #16, and Jim Bo Williams #18.
The Captain was on assignment, and hopefully, we will see him next week. Back to Tuesday--hope to see you all there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.