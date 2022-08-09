There was a rain delay in the League this week and three of the guys decided to call it a day.
Amazingly, Chris “Blue” Gill wasn’t one of them. When play resumed, a couple of teams battled to the end, with the winning team being +20, and the second place team was +19.5.
“Stormin” Norman Sarthou made a triumphant return from his time in the desert to post a +7.5, leading his team to victory. Rick Marsh “Field” shook off his dismal showing last week to post a +6.5, Bob Roy “Rogers” contributed +4.5 and Paul “Cold One” Smith was +1.5. Stormin Norman also won most over, edging out three other guys who were +7. Winners get $16.
On the other end, there wasn’t a close second to the Dumpster Fire Award. Ken “Photographer” Stockwell was the worst of this group where everyone was minus. Joining the Photographer was “Ho” Joe Jutras, Dan “The Fish” Poissant and the senior member of the League, Marc “Dinosaur “ Poissant. Their -6 was five more than two other teams.
Crash and Burn Trophy for the poorest performance of the day goes to Brent “Smiley” Lussier, who started slow and stayed there. Smiley was -5, one better than Gary “GG” Gilbert and Gerry “The Tapper” Flanders. Smiley will receive a special gift pack generously donated by Larry “Harley” Wilson.
Closest to pin saw a new winner — that would be Greg “The Judge” Costes. The Judge was the last to lay the money hole and he hit a shot 6’7” from the pin. Payout was $52.
The 50-50 was won by Stevie “Wonder” Rocheleau and Harold “Hair Hole” Bessette, as they shared the $70. Greens fees to Barton were won by Smiley Lussier — not a totally wasted day for Smiley.
Some notes to catch up on: last week, Andy “Yank” Bessette played in 3 hours and 45 minutes. Come to find out, Yank didn’t play the last two holes — claimed he played those holes a couple days before and didn’t have to play them again. Huh?
While Winston’s team had the closest to pin and Crash and Burn trophy winners, his was the only team not to have at least one birdie today — helps explain their +1 finish.
Speaking of Winston, on his way home he had the window down and arm out. A bee bounced off his hand and landed on the seat, then started to crawl up his shorts — some pretty intense moments there.
In the “Ask Bone” segment this week, something a little different from a person who doesn’t play golf:
“Hey Bone. I read the League roundup each week. While in the waiting room of my parole officer, I sat next to a guy named Stewey who was playing with his ankle bracelet. Anyway, Stewey claims to be a close friend of yours and gave me your name. To me, golf is just another four-letter word. I was wondering about the nicknames and how come Winston doesn’t have one? Stewey says he does, but it can’t be repeated in mixed company. What’s the deal?”
Bone replies, “Does Tiger have a nickname? How about the Golden Bear? What about Elvis? Then there’s Bone. All the great ones don’t need one. One name says it all.”
There were seven skins paying $7 each: Wendell “No” Sweatt on No. 7, Andy “The Bus” Jette on No. 9, The Fish on No. 10, Richard “Sunshine” Delorme on No. 11, Hair Hole on No, 13, Roy Rogers on No. 15 and Ken “The Super” Kane on No. 18.
Heading into the home stretch — hope to see everyone next week.
