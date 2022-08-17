In what had to be one of the most boring team outings in League history, the group of Rick Marsh “Field,” Jim “Shank” Hemingway, Bob “Softball” Larose, and Norm “Al” Larose set the bar pretty high. These guys made between 2 and 4 1/2 points per hole, no birdies, scores that were between -2 and +1, and the team ended up zero. They could have created more excitement from their Lazy Boys.
It appears that Hugh “Vegetable Man” Gates is benefiting from playing the orange tees on the par 5’s. Vegetable Man recorded two pars and two bogeys on those holes, which contributed to putting his team in the winner’s circle. He was +7, Mike “Hammer” Bessette +6, Ernie “The Hat” Flanders +4, and even “Hard” Rock Benoit was +half. The +17.5 was three better than the second place team.
A real battle for most over: A couple guys were +9, but Paul “Hack” Hatch was +9.5. He amassed 34.5 points with three birdies, and he shot a 76.
Dumpster Fire: Only two teams were minus, with -7.5 winning the Dumpster Fire Award. A couple of familiar faces in the Dumpster this week, including Brent “Smiley” Lussier, Larry “Harley” Wilson, Warren “Haulin’”Dahlin, and a guy who was +4.5, Dan “Recycled Teenager” Favereau.
Crash and Burn: Haulin Dahlin managed to win the Crash and Burn for poorest performance with his -6. Jim “Bo” Williams was a close second with -5.5. It was suggested that the winner of the Crash and Burn trophy be given a special parking spot the following week. In front of the port-o-let seems to be the popular choice. More study is needed.
Closest to pin: The winner was Bob “Bone” Mero. Bone has owned #17 since it’s been a par 3, and his shot of 4’9” won the $50. It should return to a par 4 next week. Andy “The Bus” Jette won the 50-50 and the $70 that it paid.
Ask Bone: Now for “Ask Bone,” a curious kind of guy asks, “Hey Bone, I’m wondering where tees come from and which end do I put in the ground. Talked with a guy who claimed he was an important part of the League, said his name was Stewey. He says to put the big part down and balance the ball on the pointed end so there's less friction. Drilling a hole in the ball to put the pointed end in helps. He didn’t know where they came from. Do you?”
Bone replied, “That’s an easy question. You can grow them in a garden. After they get about a foot tall, take the leaves off, dry them, and soak them in hot water. The English love it; they even call it tee time. I personally don’t like the taste; I prefer coffee. Anyway, take the stalk and dry it, then cut it to the length desired. Smash one end, so it holds the ball, and put the other end in a pencil sharpener. Thanks for the question.”
Every year we give a “Nobody has heard from award.” Past winners, like Hack, have broken loose and had their names mentioned quite often. The leading candidate this year was Mike “Stewey” Stuart. If not for his questionable answers in the “Ask Bone” segment, nobody would know he was even alive. That all changed today, as Stewey eagled #18 to win a skin. He was also one of the guys who finished a half point behind Hack for most over. Congrats to Stewey on letting the golfing world know that you are still swinging the clubs.
There were six other skins paying $7. Bob “The Builder” Young #5, “Stormin’” Norman Sarthou #6, “Byron” Nelson Murray #8, Bob “Shorty” Ruiter #12, Hard Rock on #13, and Bone on #17.
Season is winding down. Hope to see you all next week.
