Starting off this week with a correction from last week: Jim “Fireball” Fitzgerald didn’t birdie #1 last week; he eagled it. Fireball didn’t ask why he didn’t get a skin on the hole; he figured someone else must have eagled it and canceled him out. In THIS League? Not a chance. So congrats to Fireball on the League’s second eagle of the season.
In this week's action, the Bessette Boys hauled in most of the loot. To start with, Andy “Yank” Bessette, Gerry “The Tapper” Flanders, Ken “The Coach” Stockwell, and Hugh “Vegetable Man” Gates eked out a first-place finish by a half point. All were in the +2 to +4 range and were a combined +13.
Most Over: Most over, again by nipping a couple guys by a half point, was “Check” Mark Garrand. Check Mark was +6.5. Winners get $14.
Dumpster Fire: Welcome back “More or” Les Johnson. Just in time to finish on the Dumpster Fire Team. Joining him were Fireball, Soupie, and Paul “Hack” Hatch. Actually, not a disastrous performance as they were only -3.5.
Crash and Burn: Andy “The Bus” Jette turned a -6.5 outing into the Crash and Burn Trophy. Since he doesn’t drive his vehicle to the League, instead, he could stand by the port-o-let before we start.
Closest to pin: Harold “Hair Hole” Bessette claimed closest to pin with a shot that was 6’1” away and collected $47.
Not often do we have a member drive #15 green from the #16 tee box. This week we had two guys do it. Gilles “The Man” St. Amand did it first and wanted to measure for closest to pin. The Man was told he had to hit from the 15th tee to win closest to pin. Then comes Bob “Boris” Norris, who did the same thing. At least he didn’t ask to measure.
In the new ask BS segment, an inquiring member asks, “Hey, BS. Now that spring is here, I was told to change the winter air out of my golf cart tires and replace it with the lighter summer air. What's the best way to do that?”
BS Daudelin, not wanting to sound stupid on his first segment, replied, “The best way is to cut the valve stems off the rims and go 18 holes with the flat tires. That way, you make sure to get all the old air out. Hope this helps.”
Lisa took another approach. “First thing is to look at your clothes. Should they be donated to Goodwill? You can’t look like you’re stealing the golf cart. A Ralph Lauren shirt with some Gucci slacks, white gloves, and a Beret will present the image that you need.”
When is Bone coming back? Not soon enough.
There were six skins, with Hair Hole winning three of them on #11, #12, and #15. Leighton “Deer” Hunter #9, “Handy” Andy Laroche #13, and the last of the Bessette Boys, Mike “The Hammer” on #14.
A week of no extremes; look forward to seeing you all next week. Wynn
