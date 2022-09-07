Something that has never happened in League history occurred today, as the League wrapped up its last official competition of the season. There weren’t any skins. Nobody birdied 3, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 16,17 or 18. Multiple birds on the other holes, so the money will carry forward when we get together two weeks from today.
There was a team that won. The big guns were together, and they produced. Harold “Hair Hole” Bessette was +8 to lead this team, with Stevie “Wonder “ Rocheleau at +3.5, Gerry “The Tapper” Flanders +2, and “Handy” Andy Laroche hitched a ride as he was -2. Hair Hole was also most over with his +8. Winners get $14.
On the Dumpster Fire side: two guys single-handedly won the final Dumpster Fire Award. Paul “Cold One” Smith was -5.5, and “Stormin” Norman Sarthou was -6. In the words of Stormin, “Good thing there weren’t four of us.” Oh yeah, Andy “Broomball” Dufault was +.5, and was wondering what he did to be on this team.
Crash and Burn: Then there’s the Crash and Burn Trophy, given to the guy who had the worst performance of the day, and this one is a doozy. New guy “Water” Mark Conger admitted that today’s round was the worst he has ever played. Being -10 while having to make 22, he’s probably right. A couple of other guys were -6.
Closest to Pin: An all too familiar name for closest to pin. Gary “Iron Man” Deaette won this for the fifth time this year. Four times warrants a steroid test; five times a full-body cavity exam. We’ll be watching this guy.
Now for the “Nobody has heard from award,” given to the guy who nobody has heard from this year. Stewey was an early contender; then, he caught fire for a couple of weeks. “Tricky” Dick Wakefield took himself out of the running by finishing on the first place team last week. So that left a guy who had a skin on week 11, and a last place finish on week 15. Other than that, zilch. This year’s winner is Dan “Hoofer” Babcock. According to Hoofer, “I wasn’t really trying. Most of the season, I was supporting the Recycled Ball program.”
Some of the retired guys are picking up part-time jobs just to keep busy. Case in point is Brent “Smiley” Lussier. Smiley volunteered to fill up the golf carts with gas in his quest to be a gas station attendant. Better think of something else Smiley, as he filled the first cart up with diesel fuel. After that fiasco, Roland “BS” Daudelin took over the controls.
Another year in the books. Our thanks to the grounds crew for the excellent work that they do and to Lisa, who helps get the guys out every Tuesday. Aeration is next week; we would appreciate any help the guys can give us. So for Winston, Bone, Stewey, The Captain, and all the rest of us here in the League, you keep your head down.
