So, how did the League do after last week’s rainout? The answer is remarkably poor. Out of 11 teams, only two were on the plus side, and then just barely. Only 14 birdies were made total, another weak number.
Winners: The winning team this week was +4 and took home the money. Leading this team with a +2 was Dan “Hoofer” Babcock. Coming in at +1 were BS and Brent “Smiley” Lussier. The guy who was and still is a zero is Stevie “Wonder” Rocheleau.
Most Over: A tie for most over went to “Moby” Dick Dragoon and Yo-yo Andy “Yank” Bessette who were +3.5. Several others were +3 but that wasn’t enough. Winners get $10.
Crash and Burn and Dumpster Fire: Dave “Action” Jackson made his debut this week and didn’t disappoint. Action was -7.5, which earned him the Crash and Burn Trophy, as well as leading his team to the Dumpster Fire Award. Action got quite a bit of help on that one from Bob “The Builder” Young, as he was -7. The highlight of the Builder’s round was a 10 foot drive on #17 that didn’t make it off the tee box. To his credit, the Builder didn’t use a tee on his second shot. Why would he? Larry “The “ Lyons was -.5, while Craig “One Shot” Gilmond carded a +3. Being +3 on this team must have made him feel like a superstar.
Closest to Pin: Closest to pin goes to a guy we haven’t heard much from lately. Paul “Hack” Hatch had a shot that was 2’ 1” away. He edged out Rust “Tee” Holcomb who was the first to play the hole and was 4’ 3” away. $38 was the payout.
50-50: We know everybody is getting sick of hearing about “Ho” Joe Jutras. Well, everybody but one guy. Anyway Ho Joe had his C game on Tuesday, carding a -3, but that didn’t matter as he won the 50-50 and the $55 that went with it.
In case anybody wonders where Stewey is (as of yet nobody has) he was spotted by Winston In Hannaford’s a couple weeks ago. He claimed he sliced a Top Flight into the frozen foods section and was wondering if Winston had seen it. Winston reported a Taylor Made being on top of the canned tomatoes, but no Top Flight. Apparently Stewey is still playing, but in shopping centers.
Question of the Week: Bone is on the disabled list again, so BS had to weigh in on this situation.
“So exactly why is Stewey playing a Top Flight? He knows it’s hard to keep them straight yet he hits one in Hannaford’s? Just a poor choice of balls.”
There were six skins today, all on the first 10 holes. #15 got birdied three times, a rarity, and #4 paid for the second straight week. We had Penny on #1, Wonder on #2, Wendell “No” Sweatt on #4, Moby Dick #6, Ernie “The Hat” Flanders #8, and Phil “6 String” Lovelette on #10. Skins pay $6.
Looking for better weather next week and hope to see you all there. Wynn
