Runaway winners in the League this week. Leighton “Deer” Hunter led this team with a +8 showing, and along with George “Corkscrew” Gates +5.5, Hugh “Vegetable Man” Gates +4, and a guy who was on the team for no other reason than collecting the money, Larry “The” Lyons who was 0. The +17.5 was 9 points better than the second-place team.
Dennis “Lay Up” Laroche shocked everyone, especially those that have played with him before, by being +11.5 on the strength of 3 birdies, and he won the most over points this week.
Crash and Burn: Despite a heroic effort by Mitch “Pro Shop” Boudreau, his team of Winston, Paul “Hack” Hatch, and one of the alphabet brothers, KC Caforia, didn’t finish last. They finished second to last, led by Pro Shop’s -6, which earned him the coveted Crash and Burn Trophy for being most under. Ironically Hack won the trophy last week in what he described as a “market correction.” Hack birdied the last hole and had pars on the preceding two holes to take himself out of the running this week. Barely.
Dumpster Fire: The team that won the Dumpster Fire Award this week contained a guy who we first mentioned last week because he found a phone. Roland “Butterscotch” Daudelin was actually +3, but the rest of his team tanked. The other alphabet brother, CJ Caforia, Gary “Iron Man” Deaette, and Terry “Old Smoothie” Edwards were all solidly in the minus as they posted a -7.
Why is the car still running? Even though they were missing in action this week, this team did do some good. While playing #9, Butterscotch noticed that Stevie “Wonder” Rocheleau’s car had the lights on in the parking lot. As the guys always look out for each other, CJ went to turn the lights off but found the car still running. With gas at $3.15 a gallon and nobody around, CJ turned the car off. There was speculation as to why Stevie Wonder left his car running. One guy thought he may have purchased some popsicles and wanted to keep them cold under the air conditioner. The more likely scenario is that he wanted to make a fast getaway when it was his turn to buy a round. Stevie Wonder pleaded ignorance, and some questioned how he could drive a car.
Closest to pin: In a reminder of a couple of years ago when Butterscotch went through the steroid scandal, we have him winning closest to pin today at only 8” away. When Winston spotted him on another par 3, #15, he was less than halfway to the green. Something doesn’t add up here. Despite some protests, Butterscotch pocketed $44.
On the 50-50, 4 guys pooled their tickets and won back almost as much as it cost them. Bert “Eraser” Broe, “Handy” Andy Laroche, Stevie Wonder, and Harold “Hair Hole” Bessette were the “big” winners of $67.
World-class athletes? The League has produced a number of world-class athletes, and that number is zero. But today we had a group of three guys, who were all walking. If anybody wondered what happened to Davey Jones of the Monkees, he showed up today to play in the League. I’m a Believer. Joining him was Dick “Bloodsucker” Blouin and a regular in “Mr.” Ed McGarry. A cart might be in order next time as they were -3.
In honor of their effort, the League is proposing walking only for next week. Better register early as the slots will fill up quickly. An extra operator will be on hand to handle the rush.
A tough question for Bone this week. Vegetable Man brought up the point that you can attempt a shot at the pin without pulling it out. A shot meaning one shot, not two, and he has a bumper sticker stating that fact. Bone explained, "Well, you have got to set the hook. You can’t have them running all over the place without some control. Set the drag on medium and let them tire themselves out. Then fetch the frying pan and some butter.”
