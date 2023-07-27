Well, 13 was the lucky number this week, depending on how you look at it. The winning team was +13, and the Dumpster team was -13.
Winners: It was a team effort for the winners, if you don’t count Hugh “Vegetable Man” Gates, who was -.5. The rest of the team, including Larry “Team Leader” Cummings, Larry “Harley” Wilson, and Craig “One Shot” Gilmond were all in the +3 to +5 range. Second place team was only two behind.
Most over went to a sleeper in the League. “Tricky” Dick Wakefield, who doesn’t get much mention because he rarely does anything, had it going today as he was +8.5. The winners get $15.
Dumpster Fire and Crash and Burn: “Coca-Cola” Dave Larose made his debut today, and the guys on his team were wondering, “Why?” “Moby” Dick Dragoon had enough problems with his -5 performance and didn’t get much help from Brent “Smiley” Lussier who was -1. The last thing they needed was Coca Cola’s -7 and Dumpster Fire; here we come. The -7 was good enough to capture the Crash and Burn Trophy for most under.
Closest to Pin: We’ve heard from Mr. Ed McGarry more this year than in years past. Unbelievably some of it is good. This week Mr. Ed won closest to pin with a shot of 1’ 11” away for the $47. Wilbur would be proud.
We are not going to mention “Ho” Joe Jutras this week. Whoops.
50-50: The 50-50 winner went to the guy who won the unknown man trophy last year. Not this year, as Dan “Hoofer” Babcock has a win under his belt and won the 50-50 today. $65 goes to Hoofer.
Another guy from the past showed up today and basically continued from where he was last year. Chris “Blue” Gill was thought to be in a home somewhere, but nobody seemed to know. So, he showed up this week, and what a start. He lost two balls on his opening hole, #3. Then three double bogies followed a bogey on #7 and another double on #8. As miraculous as it seems, he made his points. Don’t count Blue out unless it looks like rain.
Ask Bone: Bone was back in action this week and fielded a medical question.
“Hey, Bone. I just got a new $495 Callaway driver, and I can really tag it. The problem is since I started using it, a rash has developed between my legs. What should I do?”
Bone replied, “Is it a right-handed club? If so, I think you should give it to me, and your rash should go away. Can’t be too careful when a rash is involved.”
Skins: There were six skins this week, paying $8 each. Team Leader birdied the hardest hole, #5, One Shot on #6, Penny on #8, Harley #10, Warren “Haulin’” Dahlin #16, and Stormin’ Norman Larose on #17.
Good turnout this week hope to see you all next Tuesday. Wynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.