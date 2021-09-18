Based at the Enosburg Falls Country Club, Golf Fore All recently announced its mission to support programs for junior golfers, women, beginners of all ages, and golfers with disabilities.
The organization's goal is to expand the access to golf for all income levels and provide the opportunity to learn the sport, receive lessons and equipment, practice, compete and build positive life skills.
Golf Fore All board member Dwayne Feeley hopes the program can expand to other courses.
"We want to bring awareness and offer help to other courses that would like to introduce golf to families, juniors, and people with physical or other disadvantages," said Feeley.
To date, the 501c3 corporation has sponsored several activities to help enrich the golf community and get more people on the course to enjoy the sport of golf.
Families are one focus of Golf Fore All. According to the company's mission statement, 'having the vision of families spending time together outdoors and playing golf is one of our true passions.'
Golf Fore All installed PGA-approved family tees designed to increase participation of the beginner, family, and junior golfers.
The annual Gerry Whitney Family Golf Tournament provides an opportunity to include families at the course. Golf Fore All believes the sport is a great outside family activity and one of the few sports that can be played together and at any age.
Golf Fore All invests in junior golfers: Efforts to introduce young golfers to the sport have included:
*Introductory sessions for 1st -3rd graders LEAPS Summer Program *Introductory sessions for 4th-5th graders LEAPS Summer Program *Junior Golf Clinic.
Feeley sees the value of teaching the game to young golfers.
"Junior members are the future of golf, regardless of where they end up playing. We know it takes patience to teach the game's etiquette, and we're committed to doing that," said Feeley.
Golfers with disabilities can benefit from the work of Golf Fore All: The organization is working toward accommodating golfers with disabilities, raising funds to make EFCC more accessible, and promoting activities to encourage adaptive golf, aligning with programs such as USGA Accommodating Golfers with Disabilities.
How can you help? Keep an eye out for sponsored golf tournaments:
Watch for tournaments and other activities to highlight awareness and raise funds to support the mission of Golf Fore All. For more information and to donate visit https://www.golfforeallefcc.org
