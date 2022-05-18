ST. ALBANS - It took a few innings for the Comets to get the bats warmed up against Colchester on Wednesday afternoon, but once they were hot the scoreboard quickly tilted in BFA's favor. Ten runs through the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings led the day for the Comets as they grabbed a 12-0 victory over the Lakers.
Kylie Neveau recorded BFA’s first hit of the afternoon, an RBI single that scored Cora Thomas in the first inning. The second inning saw Brilee Bourgeois lay down a sacrificial bunt to bring home Haley Corey. BFA was shut-out in the third inning, but another strong performance from Sierra Yates in the circle (11 K’s, 1 hit allowed) and attentive fielding from BFA didn’t allow Colchester to get into a scoring position.
Makenna Hughes stepped up to the plate with bases loaded in the fourth and sent a drive into the outfield for a 2 RBI single, Yates loaded the bases again with a single of her own, and a sac fly from Ruby Dasaro brought home Molly Smith. The Comets cruised around the bases four more times in the fifth inning, then Thomas took over pitching duties for Yates at the top of the sixth.
Thomas, already having a solid day at short-stop with three outs on fly balls, promptly struck out three Colchester batters upon stepping into the circle. Perhaps deciding that she didn’t want to pitch for another inning, in the bottom of the sixth Thomas connected with an out-of-the-park home run to end the game.
“It felt great!” said Thomas on the 3 RBI homer. “I want to thank the coaches for sure. I’ve been struggling with my hitting lately and they found this new way to help me. I was doing that at the plate; the hard work paid off I guess! I want to say thank you to gramps and coach Berthiaume for helping me out on that.”
Comets’ coach Richard Berthiaume gave both of his pitchers credit for their execution in the circle while summing up the game.
“It was a slow start for us today,” said Berthiaume. “We finally got our bats going later in the game. The thing I like is that it’s everybody; one through nine. We’re getting contributions from everybody in the line-up and that’s what is making us good right now.”
“Another solid performance by Sierra, which was awesome. She continued to put the pressure on them. Cora had a sore shoulder so that was her first inning (pitching) in a while and she looked good.”
Next up on the docket for the Comets is the South Burlington Wolves on Friday, May 20 at the Collins Perley.
