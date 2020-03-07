The MVU girls' hockey (4) team closed out their regular season on Friday, taking a 5-0 loss to Spaulding (1) in the semifinal round of the DII girls hockey playoffs. It was the final game Mallory Bohannon, the sole senior in the program. The Thunderbirds will return a strong, athletic team for the 2020-2021 season.
The Richford Rockets (7) fell to Proctor (2) on Friday night in the quarterfinal. The Proctor Phantoms topped the Rockets 67-53.
Kamryn Boyce led Richford with 23 points and Elizabeth Snider had 10.