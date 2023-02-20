Congratulations to all the Franklin County athletes named to the Girls Basketball All-Mountain team for the 2022-2023 season!
First Team
Sierra Derby- Richford
Second Team
Kyrielle Deuso- Richford
Forest Skillman- BFA Fairfax
Anna Villenueve- BFA Fairfax
Third Team
Faith Benjamin- BFA Fairfax
Honorable Mention
Hannah Miller- BFA Fairfax
Madison Smith - Richford
League Awards:
Player of the Year: Caitlyn Davison- Hazen
Rookie of the Year (Outstanding Freshman): Marlie Bushey- Milton
Coach of the Year: Randy Lumsden- Hazen
Defensive Team of the Year: Blue Mountain
Team Sportsmanship: BFA-Fairfax / Milton / Stowe
Pete Hart Awards:
BFA Fairfax- Anna Villenueve
Richford- Ella Chagnon
The Pete Hart Award is given to a player who demonstrates a strong work ethic, compassion and devotion to her team, and respect to coaches, teammates, officials, and opponents. The award is named after Pete Hart, the former editor of the Stowe Reporter and longtime Vermont sportswriter and basketball fan who died in 2009.
