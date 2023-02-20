Congratulations to all the Franklin County athletes named to the Girls Basketball All-Mountain team for the 2022-2023 season!

First Team

Sierra Derby- Richford

Second Team

Kyrielle Deuso- Richford

Forest Skillman- BFA Fairfax 

Anna Villenueve- BFA Fairfax 

_MJH1418.jpg

Third Team

Faith Benjamin- BFA Fairfax

Honorable Mention

Hannah Miller- BFA Fairfax

Madison Smith - Richford 

Fairfax0001_44.jpg

League Awards:

Player of the Year: Caitlyn Davison- Hazen

Rookie of the Year (Outstanding Freshman): Marlie Bushey- Milton

Coach of the Year: Randy Lumsden- Hazen

Defensive Team of the Year: Blue Mountain

Team Sportsmanship: BFA-Fairfax / Milton / Stowe

Pete Hart Awards: 

BFA Fairfax- Anna Villenueve

Richford- Ella Chagnon

The Pete Hart Award is given to a player who demonstrates a strong work ethic, compassion and devotion to her team, and respect to coaches, teammates, officials, and opponents. The award is named after Pete Hart, the former editor of the Stowe Reporter and longtime Vermont sportswriter and basketball fan who died in 2009. 

