SWANTON — Kyle Gilbert, a senior at Missisquoi Valley Union High School, had some good news to share with the community this week.
Gilbert, a varsity hockey player for the Thunderbirds, has committed to play for the Long Beach Sharks junior hockey team.
The Sharks, based out of Long Island, NY, belong to the NA3HL, a league of 30 teams from around the United States.
“I started off talking about going to prep school, and then I was contacted by a coach from a junior team out of Maine,” said Gilbert.
“The Maine team folded, but the coach of that team became the assistant coach and general manager of the Long Beach Sharks.”
Gilbert received offers from four different junior teams, including one based out of Texas. Ultimately, the Sharks made Gilbert the best over-all offer.
Making the decision between prep school and junior hockey wasn’t one that Gilbert took lightly.
MVU assistant coach Caleb Lothian who played for Rice Preparatory school during his senior year, helped Gilbert look into the prep school option.
“Caleb set up a shadow day for me at Rice, and I got to practice with the team,” explained Gilbert. “They offered me a contract, but I felt like the Sharks were a better fit for me.”
When asked how his name got to the Sharks, Gilbert explained that his presence on the Rotary Team roster was key.
“The Sharks requested a highlight video of my senior season, and my friend Alex Audet helped me put it together.”
Gilbert hopes the year of junior hockey will help him reach his next goal.
“I chose not to go to college right away because I want to play college hockey. Very few make a college hockey team as a true freshman,” explained Gilbert.
“Another year of development will help me a lot. And that’s the goal, to get to college and play college hockey.”
Gilbert will join the Sharks in September; in the meantime, he’s got plenty to keep him busy.
“I’ll be working out and working on my skating, shooting, and balance and staying fresh and in shape,” explained Gilbert. “I’ll also need to get my game-sense up to par.”
The Sharks’ season lasts eight months and consists of roughly sixty games, including a tournament in Minnesota.
Gilbert is already thinking about what it will take to compete at the next level.
“I’ll be looking to keep guys in front of me and outwork them. I know there will always be someone bigger and faster, but I need to play my game, use my smarts, know what to do, and shut them down.”
Gilbert is also thinking about the qualities and concepts he will bring with him from his time at MVU.
“I’m going to bring the tempo of the games--play fast! We like to go D to D a lot, so making crisp passes will be essential.
“I’ll look to use my legs to shield, to get good body position, and to take my opportunities to rush the puck. I’ll also be looking to shut down the best player on the other team.”
The physical aspects of the game are crucial to success, but Gilbert also reflected on the mental piece.
“Everything is a life lesson with MVU; when you’re on the ice, and you’re not working hard, Chris (Hatin) will remind you that if you want to succeed in the workplace, you have to keep working hard,” said Gilbert.
“Not everything is going to go your way in life. You can work hard for a promotion, and you have to remember that even if you don’t get it, you can’t stop pushing yourself. That works on the ice, too, and I’ll take that with me into this.”
Gilbert thanked Lothian for his influence on the ice.
“One thing that Caleb always said was that you could never let up. You had to give 110 percent, and if you didn’t, he’d let you know. Every time he saw something we needed to work on, he’d stop us and correct it,” said Gilbert.
“He always wanted to see us fly out there; he knew what we were capable of, and he wanted to see us be our best.”
Gilbert also spoke with gratitude to the many who played a role in his success.
“I want to give a shout out to my friends, family, and coaches for getting me to this place in my hockey career and always pushing me to be better!”