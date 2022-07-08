FAIRFAX - The 7/8 Youth Patriots captains play a big part in the team's success, and all five took time to share their thoughts on the game and the season.
Q&A with 7/8 Youth Patriots Captains
Cody Savage, quarterback
What have your coaches done to help elevate your game this season? My coaches aren't just coaches but mentors. They volunteer their time to help our football family every day, and I'm thankful for what they've taught me. This year, they've helped me study the playbook more, so I know the plays when I'm on the field.
What have you learned that's helped you improve on the field? I've learned better social skills, leadership, and personal control.
Hunter Hancy, offensive tackle/defensive end
What's your favorite memory from the season? My favorite memory would be the first time everyone did jumping jacks perfectly in sync, which took a week.
What do you love about playing for the Youth Patriots? I love representing the community, and the program has helped me improve in all my other sports. It's very athletic with running and hitting.
Would you like to thank your coaches? My coaches have helped me improve my leadership skills on and off the field.
Sam Packard, lineman on both sides of the ball
Do you have a favorite memory from the season? I liked the combine at the beginning of the year--seeing all the flag, 5/6 graders, and my team playing football.
What do you love about playing for the Youth Patriots? I love going to practice and seeing my teammates and coaches, and I love being a captain for a great football team.
Connor Day, defensive end, guard, and defensive tackle
What do you enjoy about playing for your Patriots' coaches? I'd like to shout out coach Buster (Start); he's helped me a lot and encouraged me t be a better athlete by knowing each play, knowing my positions, and knowing how to make a proper tackle.
What have you enjoyed about playing for the Patriots? I was new to the team this year, and I liked how they welcomed me to their football family and made me a better athlete. I like how the coaches and teammates never put you down; they help you to get better.
Garrett Chapin, right side out linebacker and left guard
What three things do you love about playing for the Youth Patriots? I like hanging out with the team, being on the field, and helping my coaches with the team.
Do you have a favorite memory from this season? I like having my coaches there for me, no matter what, and having my teammates' backs on and off the field.
How has being a captain changed your perspective? I think about what's best for my teammates and the team even more than I used to, on and off the field.
Q&A with 7/8 Patriots coach Adam Gray
What have you enjoyed about this year's group of athletes? This team is young, but they keep moving forward, and their determination to learn is impressive. I can't wait to see this team as they build upon this season next year. This team embodies the "Think Like A Champion" mindset: never giving in, never quitting.
What qualities does this group bring to the field that helps them succeed? I feel it's important that you don't coach to talent but to potential. This year, I've had to maintain my expectations of the team but simplify my delivery and adapt to my players' communication style while keeping their focus on the smaller details of the game, where you find success. I'm reassured when I see my captains step up and help the team. I'm very proud of this team and its captains. The adversity they experienced together on the field will positively impact their character, drive, and team chemistry.
The Program & Coaching Staff: Noah Brock, who played for BFA-Fairfax, brings a fresh look, ideas, and concepts to the game, and I hope he stays with coaching. With no hesitation, Alex Jablonski stepped into a coaching position midway through the season. He has a son on the team; he loves the game and has a drive for perfection and detail. Buster Start, our defensive coordinator, keeps things in perspective for me, and I feed off his positivity. The players respect Buster and love to play for him.
