ST. ALBANS/ORONO, MAINE — Long before he took the reins of the University of Maine Black Bears, ‘Red’ Gendron served as the head coach of the BFA Bobwhite varsity hockey team.
The Gendrons moved to St. Albans in 1981, and the years spent in the town provided them with lasting memories.
“My wife and I were just married when we moved to St. Albans, and our daughters were born there,” said Gendron. “We grew up as adults in St. Albans.”
“Many of the relationships we had with people in town are still strong today. Tom and Vickie McDonald, Dan Marlow, Paul and Candy Bilodeau, John Beerworth, Dave Peterson--these people were big in our lives.”
The late Bob Ashton, who was the athletic director at BFA St. Albans at the time, also came to mind.
“When I had to make a difficult decision, and it risked losing a game, Bob was there to support me,” recalled Gendron.
“When parents were upset, Bob Ashton and Chip Massa said ‘bring it on. We’re going to do the right thing.’ There’s no question; it was a great fit.”
Gendron and the Bobwhites flourished during the years he coached, winning four state titles; twice, Gendron was named coach of the year.
“When I came to the school, BFA had already won seven boys’ hockey titles. The tradition was already quite strong.”
“If you want to win, the first thing you have to do is get off the bus with the best players,” Gendron explained with a smile. “A lot of people can coach, but having good players is important to the success of the team, and I had skilled players when I arrived.”
All good players get a start somewhere, and in St. Albans, it was the SASA program that got kids on the ice.
“The youth hockey program was actively feeding players into the high school teams.”
“Frank Collano, a teacher, coached squirts. Dave Gilbert, a teacher in Milton, coached peewees. Paul Bilodeau, who coached bantams, eventually became an assistant coach at the high school.”
“These men did incredible work developing young players; I attribute the success we had at the high school level to the work that a lot of people did at the youth hockey level,” said Gendron.
“Being in an environment where hockey was important helped with our success. I came and tried to maintain the proud traditions that were built before I arrived.”
One of the people Gendron was fortunate to work alongside at BFA wasn’t in the hockey program.
“Jim Bashaw was the girls’ basketball coach. I can remember that he ran all sorts of clinics and really built the youth basketball program for girls in St. Albans.
“Years down the road, his efforts produced outstanding girls’ basketball at BFA, including a state tournament win.”
“Jim Bashaw was possibly the greatest coach I ever knew,” said Gendron. “I had absolute respect for him and learned many things from him.”
Bashaw’s contributions to the program came to an end far too soon. The beloved coach and teacher passed away in August of 2000.
“I’ve been in the game my whole life, and I’m still doing things that I learned from Jim Bashaw 30 years ago.
“The people who most benefited from Jim were the young women who played for him, but he had an impact beyond that with others--people like me who ended up with a career in coaching.”
Gendron’s years at the helm of hockey teams have taken him from the varsity job at BFA St. Albans to the University of Maine, Orono.
He’s worked with the New Jersey Devils as an assistant coach under Jacques Lemaire and was part of the team’s first Stanley Cup victory.
Later, he assisted and recruited for the Albany River Rats, the New Jersey Devil’s AHL affiliate.
Gendron spent time assisting at The University of Massachusetts and Yale University. He began his time as head coach of the Black Bears in 2013.
With all the achievements he he’s enjoyed, Gendron still regards his time at BFA and the young men he coached as key to his success.
“One thing that strikes me is that there are so many guys I had the honor to coach during my nine years at BFA who stayed with the game,” said Gendron.
Comet head coach Luke Cioffi, who was pivotal in establishing the girls’ hockey program at BFA, played for Gendron.
Toby Ducolon, who replaced Gendron in 1990, was one of Gendron’s former players.
Men like Rich Palmer spent a long time coaching, and Mark Toof coached and stayed in the game as an agent, according to Gendron.
“There are a host of others,” said Gendron. “It’s cool when people have a good experience and want to give successive generations the opportunity to have successful experiences.”
“In coach-speak, we call that culture. There is a culture of excellence in hockey in St. Albans,” said Gendron. “It’s also a culture of selflessness and community that you don’t find everywhere. That’s one of the unique features of the St. Albans community.”
Ducolon’s long and successful career with the Bobwhites is something Gendron appreciates.
“Toby’s in the game helping BFA hockey players have great experiences,” said Gendron. “What I did there isn’t important--it’s about all the people who still live in St. Albans who do the work and promote the culture of excellence in hockey.”
“Toby is a stand-alone. From afar, when I think about Toby, I think of what a great resource and leader he is in that community.”
“There have been two pro hockey players at BFA--Toby and John Leclair. Some played college--Jeremy Benoit, Mark Toof (UVM), Gary Smith Jamie Johnson, Jeff Roberts. Everyone else went on to careers.
“It’s cool to see what kind of men--fathers and husbands they become. That’s what high school sports are all about. You want to win, but it should never be the only goal,” said Gendron. “There were times I sacrificed winning to make a teaching point.
“If kids violated standards--even though it led to a loss, the point was made. A high school program is an extension of the school. You are there to teach kids, and hockey is a vehicle to teach lessons for life.
“It’s a zero sum proposition,” explained Gendron. “You win, or you lose, and it’s an opportunity, and the outcome is an opportunity to learn and feel your growth.”
“We won and lost championships, and in the end, I like to think that people grew from the experience and can call on it in other situations.”
“St. Albans is a community of people who understand accountability and that you get what you earn. It isn’t just about the people who lead the athletic department--unbelievable guys--Dan Marlow, Bob Ashton.
“You’ve got a guy like Toby coaching. Tom McDonald, who was with me when I coached, is his assistant. I don’t know if everyone in St. Albans realizes how fortunate they are to have these coaches.”
“I look at high school coaches because I recruit kids. Not everyone is as good as these people are.”
“ I came to St. Albans, when I was 23 years old. The way I was supported by the St. Albans community allowed me to grow as a teacher and a coach.
“The opportunities given to me and the environment I was in allowed me to continue a career of coaching that has spanned a lifetime.
“None of us succeed without the help of others. A lot of people in St. Albans have a role in how my life has turned out,” said Gendron. “And it goes back also to coaches and administrators. It also goes back to the athletes.
“The first year I got there, we were in the state finals,” Gendron recalled. “It’s overtime. A kid named Jamie Jackson, who died on Lake Champlain many years ago, scores the game-winning goal, and the next year we win in overtime again against Essex.”
“Does my career turn out differently if Mike Odette doesn’t make those saves? Do I still get where I am if those kids don’t make those plays?
“The athletes were a big part of it. I was coaching guys like Toby and John Leclair, who got drafted. Great players make great coaches. That’s how it is.”
“It’s everything--the people at the top, excellent leadership and administration, and it goes down through the coaches, the families and the players themselves.
“You’re talking to me because we had success there. I didn’t do a thing there by myself; I can assure you,” said Gendron. “I give my best to everyone.”