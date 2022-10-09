BFA-St. Albans cross country runners competed at the Harwood Invitational for the first time since the late 80s. Harwood is one of the more difficult courses in Vermont with their longtime coaches' hill called Kerrigan's Killer. The team definitely found out why it's called that. It comes late in the course and tests the mental and physical abilities of everyone who runs up it.
Varsity girls: Lauren-Kate Garceau went out quickly with the front runners, two who are ranked in the top 10 in Vermont, and hung on for a solid top 10 finish. After the race, LK said she probably could have walked faster up the hill but never faltered and conquered the beast of a hill. It was her best and most complete race of the season.
Ruby Dasaro went out hard as well, found the pace to be hot, and fell back. Heading into the "Hill" she was in 12th place and would conquer the hill and pass both girls ahead of her to place top 10 as well. Lauren Kate's eighth-place time was 22:37, and Ruby's 10th place time was 22:51. Today, both established themselves as top competitors in Vermont.
Marie DeSorgher had a solid day to place 39th in 26:21, with teammate Elora Menard in 43rd in 27:04. Both times are among their fastest of the season on this extremely difficult course. All four girls showed how tough they were and how their fitness improved with each race. We had an incomplete team because of the accident on I-89.
Varsity boys: The varsity boys team showed a lot of courage and got some great varsity experience as most of the team were JV runners who moved up to represent us with our top five racing in Manhattan. Our usual sixth and seventh runners led the way for us. Brayden Vincent and Carter Veronneau placed 38th and 42nd, respectively, in times of 21:42 and 21:52. Taro Ditch placed 48th in 22:24, Tanner Dalley 56th in 23:37 and Adam Kavanaugh 59th in 23:54.
Like the girls, all of these times are close to their best for the season, showing they are all rounding into better shape with states three weeks away.
JV girls were up next and ran as strong as the varsity kids. Lila Dumont ran a season's best time of 29:11 in 18th place. Kiley Baker ran to a new personal best time of 30:12 in 21st place. Lilith Johnson placed 25th in 35:22, just missing a new PR. Lily Foisy conquered the course in 35:45 to place 30th in one of her best times of the season. Mackenzie Smith placed 34th in a season-best time of 40:42.
The JV boys didn't disappoint, as they ran just as well as the rest of the team. Noah Lavigne led the way in 23rd in a new PR time of 23:34. Rowan McVicar ran a strong race to finish 31st in 25:43. Landon Corrigan placed 32nd in 26:25, just missing his season and personal best. Ethan Barbieri placed 38th in 27:35, a time amongst his best.
It was an incredible day for all our runners on this difficult course. To run some of their best times of the season and their careers is a testament to the hard work these kids put in every day. This is not an easy sport, and today's course proved just how tough cross-country runners need to be. The daily physical and mental challenges these kids take on says a lot about their character and work ethic.
BFA-St. Albans runners compete at Van Cortland Park
A few hours south of Harwood, our top five varsity guys were taking on the challenging and famous course at Van Cortland Park in the Bronx, NY. They traveled with their parents to compete in the largest XC Invitational in the country. There were seven varsity boys' races and the Eastern States Championship race.
The BFA boys competed in the sixth varsity race of the day. The organizers try to make each race equally as competitive. Porter Hurteau raced to a 10th place in a time of 13:38. A time that places him fourth on the BFA Top 10 List for the Manhattan College Invitational, behind only the Big "Three" from last year. He's only the fourth BFA runner ever to crack the top 10 in the varsity races there. His time was 29 seconds better than his time there last year.
Will Hughes had his best race of the season, placing 23rd in 14:00. A time that puts him eighth on the BFA Top 10 List; his time was 37 seconds better than last year's time. Jacoby Soter ran with his number on this race to place 65th in a time of 15:05. Toby Hurteau was close behind in 69th in 15:06. These two freshmen continue to impress and improve every race. It's fun to watch them mature as runners in every race.
When the entire team was able to compete at Manhattan Invite, freshmen would run in the Freshmen Race of 1.5 miles. If these two were sophomores, their times would have placed them in the Top 10 List for Sophomores at Manhattan Invite. This shows just how fast and competitive these two are.
Rounding out the team for us was Teddy Tremblay in 112th place in 16:21. While this was a good place for Teddy, it was not his usual performance as he's usually with Will. While it was not a great day to have a difficult race, it was better to have it now rather than at States. We look for Teddy to bounce back and be back to himself at Saratoga this Saturday for the Burnt Hills Invitational.
*All photos of the Harwood Invitational were taken by photographer Judy Bergeron
