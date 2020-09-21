WEST HAVEN/HIGHGATE - Cam Gadue and his crew celebrated their first Super Stock win at Devil's Bowl Speedway on Sunday evening.
"We had a great car and some great help, and I can't thank everyone who was involved enough for their help and support!" said Gadue.
Gadue led every lap of the 25-lap feature, holding off four-time champion Bill Duprey through a series of restarts, and he never wavered.
The 2020 race season may have gotten off to a delayed start, but Gadue and his dedicated crew have worked tirelessly to improve the car and and compete at a high level.