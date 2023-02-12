Gabriel (Gabe) Desautels, a Georgia, VT, resident, a member of the Junior National Development Team (JDT), and a freshman at Rice Memorial High School, won a bronze medal in the Empire State Games luge race in Lake Placid, NY, on Friday, Feb. 3. Desautels is one of three Franklin County residents on the USA Luge Team. Wolfgang Lux of Swanton races with the Junior Candidate Team and Hunter Harris of Fairfield competes with the Junior National team and have been featured in the Saint Albans Messenger.
Q&A with Gabe Desautels
What will you remember most about the Empire State race and winning a bronze medal? I remember the cold. It was freezing that day! What I remember most about winning the bronze medal is hanging out with my friends after the race in the lodge and talking about the race.
What do you like most about race days? The best part about race days is after the race is done when there’s no more stress about performance.
Do you have a pre-race routine that helps you prepare, and if so, would you be able to tell us about it? I try to think of race day like a normal day, so I’m not too stressed out and nervous. I tried this approach after psyching myself out last year and not performing as well as I wanted to.
How did you get started with the sport of luge? I watched the winter Olympics and became interested in sliding sports. I tried out and got selected for a screening camp with USA Luge.
Do you know the other Franklin County luge racers, and if so, did they inspire you to race? I know Wolfgang (Lux), and Hunter Harris is one of my coaches this year. He’s been really helpful.
What has been the most challenging part of learning this sport? The most challenging part of learning this sport is my position on the sled. It’s really hard to get everything right. You have to relax everything, lay back, keep your head down as much as possible, and keep your toes pointed.
Would you recommend it to others, and why or why not? I would recommend luge to others. If you have an interest in it, you should definitely try it.
What are your goals for the coming year? My luge goals are to make it to the C Team (Junior National Candidate Team), and to win a gold medal this year or next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.