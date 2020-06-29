ST. ALBANS — Aspiring Comet, Micah Burdo, got good news in mid-June. The photo she submitted to the USA Slaps Gallery, was selected as a winner. Burdo’s photo will be printed, most likely in the August issue, of the USA Hockey publication.
Burdo, granddaughter to Brad Thomas, a long-time supporter of the Comet program, has skated with SASA and looks forward to her high school years when she will have the opportunity to be a Comet.
Mike Burdo passed on a message from his daughter, Micah, thanking everyone who voted for her submission. He also wanted to make sure the community knew how excited Micah was to have her drawing printed in the magazine.