Paul Trono has been refereeing football and lacrosse since 1970 and 71, respectively, and love of sport has been a constant in his life since he was a child.
Gate F: Trono grew up in the shadow of Centennial Field when the University of Vermont fielded a varsity football team. According to Trono, the end zone of the football field was 'in his backyard.'
"We had a hole in the fence between our house and Centennial, and people would run through the hole to watch UVM football games; they called it Gate F," said Trono, "UVM players would kick extra points into our backyard."
That front-row seat to the field drew a young Trono into the game, and eventually, Mike Pearo(Vermont Hall of Fame baseball coach), a player for the UVM Catamounts football team, took notice of him.
"Mike was a center on the UVM football team, and he taught me how to snap the long hike," said Trono. "He'd work with me in my front yard. Eventually I would go over to the UVM practices after school and work with the punters."
Trono was also a batboy for UVM under coach Ralph Lapointe. "When I was a kid, I'd go over to baseball practice every night in the spring,'' said Trono. "They liked that I could catch and throw batting practice."
Trono went on to play football for Burlington High School. His senior year, fall of ‘64, he was the center on the undefeated, state championship Burlington team.
"The final game was against Rice at Centennial in packed stands. We had good players, including Frank Joyal, a fullback, and a man among boys," said Trono. "Our team gave up two touchdowns the entire season."
Trono recalled a game played at Coote Field during his high school years. "One year, they only had goalposts at one end, so all extra points had to be kicked at that end of the field."
Trono’s 50 year reffing career begins: After graduating from high school, Trono played one year of baseball for the Catamounts; after graduation he found another way to be part of the games he loved.
"After UVM I had two roommates, and both would become assistant football coaches--one at South Burlington and one at Burlington," said Trono. "I decided to officiate. The assignor found I had a unique way of handling coaches so I moved up in the ranks quickly."
Trono's lengthy career has allowed him to watch some outstanding games.
"The most intense sporting event I ever officiated was a lacrosse game between Burr & Burton and Green Mountain. It was right before playoffs, and the fans and coaches were going nuts," said Trono. "The game ended in overtime. One team thought we were the best and the other the worst."
Trono does his best to help players and coaches manage high emotions. "I've never given an unsportsmanlike penalty; I've always been able to calm people down," said Trono. "We're supposed to give a penalty on a loud F-bomb, but I found it easier to make something up to break up the tension."
Trono recalled a game when a player swore loudly. Hoping to ease the tension, Trono told the player the other ref was a priest who got one day a week outside the church and didn't like to hear swearing on the field.
"I told the kid he should apologize and he did. The other ref (who wasn't actually a priest) didn't know what he was talking about," said Trono with a chuckle. "That stuff knocks down the tension."
Trono, who moved to St. Albans ten years ago, always enjoyed reffing games in St. Albans. "The facilities at BFA are good and you can't ask for a nicer man than Dan Marlow," said Trono. "BFA always had those big linemen and they like to run the ball. I've always respected the coaches--Dave Peterson, Dick Hebert, and Geoff Murray. Geoff is always calm on the sidelines."
Trono also complimented the BFA Fairfax/LU program, "Craig Sleeman is a class act, and he runs the program well. A lot of his players put in a special effort coming all the way from Hyde Park."
The annual Powder Puff Football game between BFA St. Albans and MVU is a favorite for Trono. "Often, those who officiate that game are overwhelmed by the great cause and how much the kids are into it," said Trono. "The refs now ask to work it. One ref is a cancer survivor, so this has always meant a lot to him."
Trono recalled Ruth Brueckner's outstanding offense in this year's contest, "When she took off for that first touchdown, I said to myself, 'this is going to be something different.'"
Reffing youth football games has become something Trono looks forward to each fall.
"Those games were as important to the youth as they are to the high school athletes, and they're just as intense," said Trono. "There are a lot of nice kids in the Youth Patriots and Steelers."
Trono knows he's in the twilight of his refereeing career, and he's hoping others will take an interest in the job that's brought him so much enjoyment.
"I love officiating, and as I've gotten older, I've tried to help teach younger guys to officiate," said Trono. "It's a great way to stay part of the game, and I've met a lot of interesting people."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.