From Bobwhite to Golden Knight, Noah Vincelette's love for lax keeps growing

ST. ALBANS — When Noah Vincelette (BFA St. Albans Class of 2019) enrolled at Clarkson University, he knew he wanted to continue his education and his lacrosse career.
Senior leaders: Vincelette’s freshman season at Clarkson was cut short by COVID, but he did play long enough to overlap with senior captain Tanner Cioffi, another BFA St. Albans graduate.
“Tanner made the transition very smooth. He was a senior captain my freshman year at BFA, so things came full circle,” said Vincelette.
Vincelette joined the Clarkson Golden Knights lax team for the fall season. During that time, the team practiced and worked out.
“We were getting used to the offense and forming the team. I loved the effort at BFA, and this was like that--strong through the entire team,” said Vincelette.
The Golden Knights played four games in the spring before the COVID pandemic struck.
“I knew I wouldn’t see much time as a freshman, but to be part of the sideline, cheering the older guys on, and traveling with the team was great,” said Vincelette.
“The guys ahead of you have put their time in; they play fast and hard, and you have to learn from them and appreciate what they have and what they’ve earned.
”Tanner and the rest of the seniors were so positive; they were willing to share with the incoming freshman and wanted to see the program left in good hands.”
Clarkson lax coach, Bill Bergan, has been with the team for 33 years and is the winningest coach in program history.
“Coming in under Coach Bergan, I told myself that I needed to trust the process. He has the experience, and he knows how to manage people,” said Vincelette.
Vincelette looks in the rearview mirror. ”Playing sports for BFA St. Albans and being supported by the town was an incredible feeling. You could stop at a gas station, and someone would compliment you on your game,” said Vincelette.
In high school,Vincellete played football, hockey, and lacrosse.
“My coaches at BFA were amazing. They were down to earth, real, good people, and they supported us,” said Vincelette.
“BFA is about creating great people even more than great athletes. They respect you and appreciate when you do things the right way, and that had a big impact on me.”
Vincelette especially enjoyed working with BFA athletic director Dan Marlow.
“Mr. Marlow’s presence is always felt, and he’s extremely well respected, as he should be,” said Vincelette.
“He makes BFA sports even more special than they already are. Win or lose; he noticed when we did things the right way.”
Thoughts on his hometown:
“It’s hard to find this many good people in one place and this much tradition,” said Vincelette.
“I was very appreciative of my time in high school. If you’re in high school, work hard, do your best, and know that it goes fast.”
