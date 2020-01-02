ENOSBURG — The Enosburg Hornets jumped out to a 35-13 halftime lead over BFA Fairfax, and cruised to the 51-29 win on Thursday evening.
Enosburg head coach Gary Geddes was pleased with the direction he sees his team taking as they secured their fourth win of the season.
“In the first half our starters set the tone with their defense,” said Geddes, “and we scored about 18 points. Lydia Bowen and Sophie Burns have both been shooting the ball well.”
“The group that comes in off the bench plays good defense, and we’ve got some shooters there,” said Geddes.”The team gives 110 percent!”
Lydia Bowen, who’s been shooting well for the Hornets, had 10 points in Thursday’s game.
“I’ve been stepping up my training in the summer,” said Bowen. “I’ve also been focusing on my shot form and the techniques of shooting, and that’s been helpful.”
Fairfax head coach Lee Tourville praised his team for their effort.
“All of our girls, 1 through 12, worked hard today, and we can build off that. We’re a young group, and we learned a lot today.”
“The girls battled to the end, and we were proud of them. We faced a very powerful Enosburg team tonight. They could be one of the better teams I’ve played against since I’ve been here.”
“They are well coached and you could see they were hungry,” said Tourville. “They held their home court and their fans are awesome. It was a great high school game.”
Tourville is enjoying the chemistry he’s seeing in his young group this season.
“This team is so tight, and they all love each other. They work hard and they don’t care who’s the leader, who’s the one that scores the most, they just want each other to succeed,” said Tourville. “It’s a real fun group, and I’m so happy to be able to coach this team.”
Geddes and Tourville are good friends, and while they are both eager to win, they are supportive of each other’s programs.
“We like the battle, and we’ve had some great games over the years,” said Tourville. “He was on top this time, but we’ll see what happens the next time we meet!”
Sophie Burns led the Hornets (4-0) with 16 points and Lydia Bowen added 10 points. Paige Severance led the Bullets with 10 points.