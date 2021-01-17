BERKSHIRE — Since kindergarten, Emma and Aubrey Fadden have been friends with Arie Barbour and played sports together at Berkshire Elementary School. In high school, they parted ways.
“The week before school started, I was registered for both schools. I chose Enosburg because I knew some of the teachers and kids,” said Arie.
Emma and Aubrey chose Richford because of its smaller size.
The three girls haven’t let their circumstances define their relationship over the last two years.
What’s it like to play as friends and opponents?
Arie: “It was exciting and a little scary.”
Emma: “It was funny to see her on the other team since we’d always played together.”
Aubrey: “It’s fun to tease each other about wins and losses because it’s something you’d only do with your friends.”
What scouting reports would you give on each other?
Aubrey on Arie: “Arie’s hard-working and determined, and she’s a great teammate and opponent. She sees the field and where people are going to go.”
Emma on Arie: “Arie is a very aggressive and defensive player in a good way. Sometimes in soccer or basketball, you’ll be dribbling, and she comes up on you when you don’t expect her to be there.
“When we played together, she was always pushing me to be a better player. As an opponent, she is still pushing me to get better.”
Arie on Aubrey: “Aubrey’s very determined and so focused on the court. She loves the game, and she’s very competitive. I’ve loved seeing her grow as a player; she’s developed so many skills.”
Arie on Emma: “I love watching Emma play; she’s very skilled. She’s always been good at dribbling, and she’s fast. She watches what people do and applies it.
“She has a smile on her face when we play each other. We’re very focused when we compete against each other, but I love watching them both play!”
What was it like to play as friends?
Aubrey: “My mom was our coach for middle school basketball and soccer, and it was funny to have Arie on the court with my mom talking about strategy.”
Arie: “Their mom is the best. She’s always gotten them to games, coached, and supported them. She’s such an amazing role model.”
Emma: “In middle school, I’d ride with Arie on the bus and talk about strategies. If I was nervous, she’d encourage.”
Aubrey has dealt with sports injuries over the years.
Arie: “When Aubrey would get hurt, we’d come off the bench, and she’d give us a pep talk and encourage us. She always had the best attitude.”
Memorable games as opponents?
Emma: “The first time I played against Arie was in basketball. We were fighting for a jump ball, and I was laughing.”
Aubrey: “When we play each other, we’re always looking for one another. I love that we can joke in friendly competition before games. My most exciting games are the ones I play against Arie.”
Arie: “I like talking to my team about Emma and Aubrey and about how they play. I can tell them what to watch for.”
How do you handle a win or loss?
Aubrey: “There’ve been a couple of times our team has lost to Enosburg. I’d text Arie and congratulate her. It’s easier to lose or win against Arie because we know there are no hard feelings.”
Emma: “I’m still happy when Arie does well, even if we lose. I’m happy for her as my friend.”
How has your relationship made you a better player?
Aubrey: “You always want to win against your friend. It gives you more motivation.”
Emma: “When I’m playing against Arie, she’s pushing me to be better. She’s made me a better player even when we’re not playing together.”
Arie: “Playing against them motivates me and makes me want to do well. I want them to see how I’ve improved as a player.”
What do you love about sports?
Emma: “I love being on a team. Even with things so different with COVID, I enjoy being on a team and being with people.”
Aubrey: “Playing sports and being on a team makes me a better person and gives a sense of family. I know that I have people to be with, especially on remote school days.”
Arie: “I love the feeling of having a long day at school and knowing I get to go to the soccer field and spend time with my friends doing something I love. It releases endorphins!”
