Boys basketball
MVU 54 vs. Harwood 22
Highlights: MVU came out strong with four three pointers in the first quarter to go up 16-0 after one and never looked back.
Patrick Walker and Gabe Unwin continued to be the one-two punch for the Thunderbirds. Walker finished with 20 and Unwin had another double double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.
MVU had a season high 8 three pointers led by three from Walker and one each from five unique players (Sean Power, Caleb Johnston, Bryce King, Luc Fournier, Gabe Unwin)
The T-Birds face a big test Thursday versus North Country.
High scorers: Patrick Walker had 20 points for MVU, and Gabe Unwin had 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Enosburg 41 at North Country 59
Highlights: North Country led 28-19 at the half. After an 8-0 run at the end of the third quarter, they extended the lead to 16.
High scorers: Enosburg was led by Owen Mckinstry with 12 and Devyn Gleason with 11. North Country was led by Micknack with 20 C. Brueck with 12.
BFA Fairfax 36 at Winooski 35
Highlights: BFA Fairfax coach David Demar called the game a 'defensive battle.'
High scorers: Fairfax was led by Reed Stygles with 10 points and 18 rebounds, Isaac Decker had 7 points 7 rebounds and Carl Bruso had 9 points and 12 rebounds.
