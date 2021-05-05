Enosburg softball 7 at Middlebury 3
Emma Keelty went 2-3, with 1 RBI and Erin Diette 1 hit (double), and Lexus Conger 1 hit and 2 RBI.
Enosburg's Dana Elkins earned the win in five innings allowing 2 hits and striking out 7.
Enosburg baseball 12 at Mount Abe 5
Justus Ortin 2-3 led the Hornets with a double and 2 RBI’s. Kam Lovelette had a hit with 3 RBI’s. Dylan Pattee and Peter Stiebris each added a hit.
It was 2-1 ballgame through 5. Enosburg opened up to a 10-1 lead after 6 scoring 8 runs in the 6th, and added 2 more runs in the top of seventh.
MVU baseball 7 at Spaulding 8
The MVU Thunderbirds varsity baseball team lost a one run game to the Spaulding Crimson Tide on Tuesday afternoon, falling 8-7. Eli Calhoun pitched 5 and 2/3 innings and allowed 6 earned runs, 5 walks, 8 hits and had 1 strikeout.
For MVU: Patrick Walker went 3-3 with a 2-run home run in the 1st, 2 singles, 2 RBI and 2 walks. He also scored a run.
BFA Fairfax 0 @ Mt. Abraham 15
BFA Fairfax Bullets varsity softball team hosted Mt. Abraham on Tuesday afternoon, taking their first loss of the spring season, falling 15-0 to the Eagles.
"Today was a struggle for us on both offense and defense. Our players have gotten comfortable over the first four games, rarely being challenged defensively. Mt Abe hit the ball incredibly well, and it showed some significant holes that we have 12 games left to solve and fill," said Fairfax coach Geri Witalec-Krupa.
"With that said I want to give a nod to our younger players who came in the game in the late innings and performed extremely well. Emma Sweet pitched a great 7th inning. Losses like this never feel good. We will be back at it tomorrow. We learn from every opportunity, and we will see how we respond and recover in the days to come."
Taylor Mitchell threw 6 innings allowing 10 runs on 7 hits and walking three. Britney Hamel's sixth inning single spoiled the no-hit bid for Mt. Abe's Eve McCormick.
In Colchester, the BFA boys' tennis team fell 6-1 in the first match of their season. At home, the BFA girls' tennis team fell 5-2 to the Lakers.
Doubles: Lydia Hodgeman vs. Julia Correll: 6,4 and 6,2; Ella Lambert vs. Maia Fachetti: 0,6 and 3,6; Genevieve LaClaire vs. Kendall Spencer: 1,6 and 1,6; Shelby Bechard vs. Phoebe Richardson: 6,3 and 3,6
Singles: Lyla rouleau vs. Maeve McCullagh: 1,6 and 3,6; Emily Hayden vs. Katie McCullagh: 1,6 and 1,6
