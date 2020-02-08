HINESBURG — Breezy Parent and Lora Fresn combined for seven points in the Thunderbirds' 5-1 win against CVU on Saturday afternoon.
Parent and Fresn got the T-bird's started, Parent scoring on an assist by Fresn at 10:13 in the first period.
AT 12:34 in the first, Elizabeth Laroche scored the second goal of the game for MVU on assists by Emily Airoldi and Brianna Jarvis.
"Bri fed Elizabeth a beautiful pass through the high slot to put us up 2-1 late in the first," said MVU coach Brian Fortin.
Parent and Jarvis teamed up to score at 1:13 in the third, Parent earning the goal and Jarvis the assist.
At 4:47, Fresn netted the third goal of the game on the powerplay, assisted by Parent.
Fresn scored the T-birds' final goal on another powerplay at 8:05 on assists from Haley Stefaniak and Parent.
"Maddie Guyette, Bridget Pearl-LeClair, and Ava Hubbard got there first taste of Varsity hockey killing off a penalty in the final minutes of the game," said Fortin. "All three are first-year hockey players as freshmen and did not look out of place.
"I was very happy to see these girls get into the game; they have been working hard all season, and to see the smiles on there faces was definitely a high point of this season," said Coach Fortin.
Parent led the Thunderbirds with two goals and one assist; Fresn had two goals and one assist.
"Breezy and Lora had a big game feeding each other for 4 of the 5 MVU goals. Our power play was clicking today scoring twice late in the 3rd with both goals coming from Fresn and assisted by Parent."