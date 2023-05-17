Megan Gonyeau won her first varsity start in the Comets’ 14-1 win over Mount Mansfield Union on Wednesday, May 17. Megan was excellent on the mound giving up only one unearned run in five innings. She gave up four hits, zero walks, and struck out nine batters. She and Grace Burnor, her catcher, worked well together to shut down the Cougars
Coach Berthiaume decided to give most of his starters the day off; with five games in six days, he felt it was important to give them a day of rest before facing South Burlington on Thursday. That was not the only reason he made this decision: he wanted to reward his non-starters for their effort all season long. They are out there working just as hard as the starters, and he felt they deserved the opportunity to play a complete game.
The Comets scored eight runs in the top of the first to put the game under control. (The Comets were the visiting team even though they were playing at the Complex).
Haley Corey had a big day from the lead-off position going 4 for 4 with three runs scored. Grace Burnor went 3 for 4 with two runs scored, and Alyssa Boudreau went 2 for 3 with a walk, three runs scored, and a triple
(0) comments
