Elle Purrier St. Pierre competed in the women’s 1500m on the worldwide stage at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday; her parents Annie and Charlie, watched with the community that's been behind Elle from the beginning.
There's no place like home...to watch the Olympics! Annie and Charlie had the opportunity to travel to Florida and watch the Olympics with other parents of New Balance athletes. But, instead, they opted to stay in Vermont and watch the race at Richford Junior-Senior High School, where Elle raced as a high school athlete.
"Our friends and family are here, and we want to be with them to celebrate. So yes, an all-expenses-paid trip to Florida would be great, but we decided we wanted to stay here," said Annie.
What's it been like to see the support of the community? "I went to Richford and Enosburg to run some errands, and there were so many 'Go for the Gold' signs, I started crying. I went by one house on Water Tower Road, and there were all these homemade signs. I don't know who made them, but I started crying all over again," said Annie.
"The Richford Fire Department will be hanging the flag from the ladder truck the day Elle races; I love it when they do that. This community has given so much to us in moral support. I don't know how to thank people; it's truly unbelievable."
"Franklin County has been incredible for Elle over the years, even early on. It's the small-town spirit, pride, compassion, and excitement. We spoke with one woman who said her daughter was so excited. She saw Elle run by her house one day and be on TV the next day," said Charlie.
What's it like taking this journey with this community and watching Elle's progression as an athlete? "It's surreal. She's Elle, our kid; she's still that kid," said Annie.
"Elle hasn't changed--her work ethic, her personality, her approach to life; it goes to show that you can do great things even if you're not from a big school or a famous family," said Charlie.
'Did I see an Olympian driving a cattle trailer?' "A friend of ours stopped me in the store and asked if he'd seen an Olympian driving a cattle trailer through town. I told him he did. She had her Swiss, and she was taking her to the barn to freshen. He told me, 'she's an Olympian!' and I said, 'go ahead and tell her that.' She's so proud that she's an Olympian, but she's just as proud of being Elle St. Pierre the farmer," said Annie.
A woman of two worlds: "A while back, she said in the running world she's known as the dairy farmer, and in the farming world, she's known as a runner," said Charlie.
Did Elle have dreams of being an Olympian when she was younger? "It was never on her radar to be an Olympian, but now she's very proud of it. Her New Balance coach Mark Coogan is an Olympian; after she won the Olympic Trials, Elle was joking with him that he wasn't the only Olympian (associated with Team New Balance Boston) anymore!"
What are you looking forward to for Elle in this Olympic experience? "We hope Elle can enjoy it and take it all in. It's a pretty life-changing event for her, and she's there with her teammates, which is incredible," said Charlie.
"We're grateful that Mark Coogan could be there. He wasn't going to be able to go because of Covid restrictions, but since he had more than one runner at the Games, he was able to go," said Annie.
How have Elle's coaches helped her throughout her career? "I'm grateful how her coaches have trained her; she hasn't burned out," said Annie.
"Starting with Richard Flint (Richford) and Andrew Hathaway (Richford) to Robert Hoppler (UNH) and Mark Coogan," said Charlie, "they've all been more concerned with the person 'Elle' than developing a super runner who makes them famous."
