Franklin County U14 Babe Ruth earns win at Regional Tournament!
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
The Franklin County Babe Ruth U14 Vermont State Champions traveled to the Babe Ruth New England Regional Tournament this week. Franklin County opened Regional play with a 5-2 win over Fall River, MA, on Saturday.
"(This is a) real special team that will win some games," said coach Joe Sinagra.
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
