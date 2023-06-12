Six Franklin County athletes represented their schools and the State of Vermont at the New England Championships in Bangor, Maine, on June 10.
Avery Choquette, senior at Richford Junior-Senior High School: When I knew I was going to the Essex Invite, I was talking to my grandmother, Julie Choquette, the night before the meet. She's been my biggest fan and biggest supporter. We talked about what I wanted to get out of the Essex Invite, and I told her I wanted to do it for her, my team, and Coach (Richard) Flint. I want to be able to show that Richford can send athletes to the New England Championships. The whole reason I'm going is because my team was behind me to push me to get where I am. I'd like to thank my team, my family, and my coaches. I sprained my ankle three times and couldn't run indoor track. Everyone kept asking me what I wanted in the outdoor season. I wanted them to know they could rely on me to do great things!
Alexandra Bourdeau, Junior at MVU High School: I'm not sure when the last time was that someone from MVU made it to New England's for a throwing event, but I was so excited to represent! I am proud to be following in my former teammate, Ruth Brueckners' steps in going to New England’s. Without Ruth, I wouldn't be here today. She was always pushing me and telling me, “Alex you would love this!” or “You don't even have to run; you can throw! You'd be so good!” So, I decided I wanted to try track and field. Last year I watched Ruth from afar as she went to New England's, and it was so exciting. I watched everyone cheer for her (including myself), and I even asked my science teacher to pause his lesson so we could all watch her run live! I want to follow in Ruth’s footsteps and be someone our State and school can be proud of. I want to be someone who triggers interest in someone and encourages them to try something out of their comfort zone. I'm also highly competitive and have always wanted to compete at a higher level in track and field. I embrace all opportunities to go above and beyond. I wanted to represent my team and coaches and show how far we've come because, without their support over the years, I wouldn’t be as successful as I am.
Aiyana Auer, junior at BFA-St. Albans: Qualifying for both New England’s and Nationals this year is a huge accomplishment for me. I have come a long way this year, and I look forward to everything next year has to offer. I also had a little friendly competition when my teammate, and one of my closest friends, Lauryn Johnson, decided she would be a spear-chucker too. We both had a great season, and I believe we were able to challenge each other throughout the season. When I started track, I never thought I would be a thrower, and now I qualified in javelin for the two biggest meets of the season. I couldn't attend these meets, but it still feels amazing to have qualified, and I wish Lauryn the best of luck as she competes!
I would like to acknowledge all of my coaches this year and how they have supported me in reaching this goal. Coach (Mike) Mashtare has been a huge supporter of my accomplishments since freshman year. Also, I would like to share an extra amount of gratitude for Coach Lamb, who couldn't officially coach this year but stood by my side every step of the way. She's the person who got me into javelin freshman year, and since then never stopped believing in me. She has always pushed me, cheered for me, been a shoulder to lean on, and I couldn’t have done it without her support.
Next year, I aim to re-qualify and hopefully compete in New Englands and nationals. My biggest goal is to break the current school record of 119’ 8”, set in 2000.
Lauryn Johnson, junior at BFA-St. Albans: I was excited to represent Vermont this weekend because of the experience. To be around some of the best athletes in New England this weekend is enough as it is, but along with that comes better exposure for college coaches. Vermont doesn't typically hold big meets like these championship meets, so it is nice to take the trip to other states to compete at such a competitive level.
Kaitlyn Lumbra, freshman at BFA-St. Albans: I was mostly looking forward to the experience and running with the best people in New England while representing BFA. It was so much fun watching all the other events and cheering on my teammates! I had an amazing time competing. The New England’s meet is a huge event, much bigger than anything I've been to so far. It definitely helped me prepare mentally for Nationals this week. The competition was so good that it motivated me to train even harder for next year!
Porter Hurteau, junior at BFA-St. Albans: Going to New England's with my teammates is a huge honor. To have hard work pay off and be able to represent my school and my State gives me a sense of pride that is unmatched. I was excited to run in Maine, but I was most excited about running with the other Vermont kids as a team instead of just competitors. The relationships we make as we represent our State are irreplaceable.
New England's Results
BFA-St. Albans Results (submitted by Mike Mashtare): The BFA-St. Albans track and field team was well represented at the New England Track and Field Championships. Porter Hurteau ran in two events, first in the 1600m, where he placed 16th in a PR time of 4:24.49, a time that makes him the third fastest BFA runner ever in the 1600m at BFA. He ran another PR in the 800m to place 19th in 1:59.09, making him the second fastest ever to run the 800m for BFA. Kaitlyn Lumbra ran next in the 1600m; she crossed the finish line in 15th place in a time of 5:17.16, a time that makes her the second fastest BFA runner ever to run the 800m at BFA. Lauryn Johnson threw the javelin 106' 4" to place 13th. Lauryn has the fourth best javelin throw ever at BFA. Will Hughes competed in the 300m hurdles; he ran a time of 40.99 to place 13th. Hughes is the third fastest in the 300m hurdles for BFA ever, and now has three of the top 10 times in the 300m hurdles at BFA, an event he has only run six times. It was a great experience for all of these underclassmen who will use what they learned competing at this level to improve at future Meets.
Richford Junior-Senior High School: Avery Choquette placed 19th in the boys' 400m in a time of 52.09.
Missisquoi Valley Union High School: Alexandra Brouillette placed 11th in the girls' javelin with a throw of 108 feet.
