We've got a second-round for these FC winners
BFA Fairfax Bullets lax takes on Montpelier in the D3 semis
The Bullets (No. 3) narrowly missed elimination in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday; Jonah Czeck netted an OT buzzer-beater to launch the team to the semis. The Bullets (6-6) will take on No. 2 Montpelier (5-3) on Monday.
Will the Enosburg Hornets bring big bats to Harwood?
The No. 6 Hornets head to No. 3 Harwood Union on Friday afternoon for the D2 quarterfinal. Justus Orton flexed his strength on Tuesday, launching a grand slam and securing the Hornets' 15-0 victory in the playdown round over U32. We're pretty sure the Highlanders will be keeping a close eye on Orton.
BFA Fairfax softball rolls to home quarterfinal
The No. 4 BFA Fairfax Bullets (12-5) will host No. 5 Green Mountain (10-6) in the D3 quarterfinal on Friday afternoon at 4:30. Taylor Mitchell will be in the circle looking to add one more win to an incredibly successful senior season.
No. 3 Hornet softball hosts home quarterfinal
The No. 3 Hornets (12-2) earned a home quarterfinal in the D2 playoffs this spring. They earned a commanding 12-0 win over Harwood (No. 14) on Wednesday, and now they'll host the No. 11 Hartford (4-10) quarterfinal game at 3 pm on Saturday. Hartford upset No. 6, Fair Haven in the playdown round.
Catch these teams in their first playoff games
Comet lax hosts CVU in 4/5 matchup
The No. 4 Comets (10-3) take on No. 5 CVU (10-5) on Friday afternoon at Collins Perley at 4:30.
Comet softball hosts North Country
The No. 2 BFA St. Albans Comets (11-2) will host No. 10 North Country at Collins at 4:30 on Friday. North Country upset No. 7 Brattleboro to earn the chance to face BFA.
MVU softball takes on Hilltoppers
Head to the Pit on Friday at 4:30 to watch the No. 3 MVU Thunderbirds take on the No. 6 St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers in the D1 quarterfinal.
Richford Rockets travel to Proctor for D4 quarterfinal
No. 6 Richford (7-4) earned a bye in the first round of the D4 playoffs and will travel on Friday to face No. 3 Proctor (11-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.