High school senior football players from around the state met at Castleton University's Dave Walk Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, for the 2021 North/South All-Star Football Game. The South Team held a 26-21 lead at the half and went on to win the game 39-35.
BFA St. Albans' athletes Cole Montagne (injured), Justin Brown, and Dakota Wry; BFA Fairfax/LU athletes Ryan Goodman, Kenny Salls, Nick Bidwell, and Brody Hamel; and MVU's Harley Vorce were nominated to the team from Franklin County high school programs.
BFA Fairfax/LU head coach Craig Sleeman coached the North team.
"It was a good back and forth game, and it was very entertaining. Everyone played well and played hard. The teams were evenly matched, and we had a good group of kids," said Sleeman.
"It's fun to coach kids you read about in the papers. It was good to get to know athletes like Dakota Wry; he got to carry the ball a couple of times and fit right in."
Players from Essex High School and Champlain Valley Union met on the field for practice the day after Essex defeated CVU in the 2021 D1 Football State Championship on Saturday, Nov. 13.
"The players respect their opponents during the year, and you put grudges aside quickly when you're against a common foe," said Sleeman. "They start pulling for each other pretty well."
The team ran two offenses and two defenses; this year the North ran a 4/3 defense, a spread offense, and Sleeman's offense geared to the running game.
"An all-star game is amazing because the amount of stuff you can put in in three or four days of practice is impressive," said Sleeman.
Playing at Castleton is a memorable experience for the athletes and coaches.
"You've got 88 kids playing for their families, friends, and teammates," said Sleeman. "It's nice playing in front of a full crowd in a beautiful venue like that."
Sleeman enjoys the time with the players; it's also a good time to connect with other coaches.
"I have a lot of connections to the coaches who coached the North Team with me--my two assistants Jeff Hamel and Dylan Lumbra, and Cooper Bushey, who played his first two years for me in Milton and then played at Castleton; he's now coaching at U32," said Sleeman.
When it came to scoring, Sleeman highlighted the efforts of several of the North players.
"Amari Frazier (Burlington/South Burlington) had two touchdowns for us, Collin Mathis (Milton) caught the ball and ran for a 68-yard touchdown, and Adam Mansfield (Mt. Abraham) kicked all five extra points," said Sleeman.
"My offensive line was great; they embraced running the ball and enjoyed it."
When asked for words of wisdom for younger players hoping to get a spot on the North/South game in the future, Sleeman responded on-point, "Work hard, be successful on your team, and focus on being versatile on the field," said Sleeman.
"It's an honor to make the team, but not everyone plays the position they usually do, so be versatile--offense, defense, and special teams."
And while Sleeman always wants to win, he recognizes the other wins that come with the All-Star Game.
"It's an opportunity to play a great game, raise money for the National Football Foundation for scholarships for student-athletes," said Sleeman, "And it's a great chance to play a game with athletes you might not have known before the game."
Did you know? A lot goes into using the venues for the North/South All-Star Football Game. Hosting venues donate the time and resources for practices and games.
