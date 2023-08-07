On Monday, July 31, the Franklin County Lions defeated St. Johnsbury 6-0 to win the Vermont Senior Babe Ruth State Championship at Norwich University. River Koval tossed a complete game three hit shutout, while scoring two runs and collecting two hits. Austin Wagner contributed two hits and two RBI’s. Collin Bombardier added a clutch two out, two RBI single in the fourth inning. In the first round of the playoffs Franklin county defeated Suburban 5-2 at Georgia to advance to the Semifinals. Pitchers Peter Abair and Vince Koval combined on a 12 strike out effort. Zach Schriber drove in the winning runs with a two out, two strike single in the seventh inning.
In the semifinals against Northfield, Franklin County earned a 12-5 victory behind the combined pitching of River and Vince Koval along with Austin Wagner and Tim Sanders.
Vince Koval led the offense with a home run and two singles, along with three runs scored.
Peter Abair had a two run home run, while Caleb Bezio added two hits and two runs scored.
The Franklin County Lions consisted of players from five high schools, BFA-St Albans, BFA-Fairfax, Mount Mansfield Union, Lamoille Union, and Essex. Our season record is 12- 6.
Regionals: Four players represented Vermont in the Senior Babe Ruth Regional tournament in Keene, NH; Peter Abair, Caleb Bezio, River Koval, and Jack Seneca, where Vermont lost in the semifinals to Massachusetts. This year’s Franklin County Senior Babe Ruth team had Vermont's best results in 15 years.
