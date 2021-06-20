Franklin County Post 01 Legion hosted Essex Post 91 at Collins Perley on Saturday, sweeping the visiting team.
Game 1
Taylor Yates, who just completed his freshman year at Endicott University, took the mound for Post 01. Essex tallied three runs in the first, but Post 01 responded with three of their own in the bottom of the frame.
In the second inning, Post 91 plated three more runs while holding Franklin County to 2. Essex held the 6-5 lead after two.
Essex tacked on five more runs, but Post 01 plated ten runs in the bottom of the fourth and eventually went on to earn the 15-14 win.
Franklin County offense: Christian Vallee went 4-5 with 4R. Jackson Porter went 3-3 with 2 DB, 1BB, 1RBI, 2R; Matt Gonyeau was 1-3, 2R, 1RBI, 1BB.
Game 2
Matt Gonyeau's single got Post 01's offense rolling in the bottom of the second. Kyle Gilbert doubled, Gonyeau scored on a wild pitch, and Aiden Savoy reached on a fielder's choice. Isaac Gratton singled driving in both Gilbert and Savoy.
Joey Nachaczewski scored two more runs, and Clayton McAllister roped a double to score Nachaczewski and ColbeyTheberge (bb). McAllister then advanced to third and scored on a wild pitch capping a 7 run second.
A Dakota Wry triple scored McAllister in the 5th, and Wry scored on a sac fly from Gilbert to make it 9-7 for FC.
Eli Calhoun took the mound in the 7th with two runners on and struck out the first two batters. After a two-out single, he induced a flyout to end the game. FC earned the 9-7 win.
Clayton McAllister led Post 01, going 2-3, with 2R, 2RBI, 1DB. Dakota Wry was 1-1, with 1R, 1RBI, 3B.
Vallee threw six innings, allowing 7 runs on 12 hits, striking out 2, and walking 3.
