FRANKLIN COUNTY — Pairings for the 2020 fall high school sports season were released this morning, and Franklin County teams will be playing plenty of in-county games this week.

Monday - quarterfinal

No. 4 MVU Field hockey (4-2) vs. No. 5 Montpelier (3-3) at 3:30.

Tuesday - Playdown

Boys' soccer DI

No. 14 BFA St. Albans (0-8) @ No 3 Essex (6-1) 3pm

Boys' soccer DII

No. 11 MVU (2-6) @ No. 6 Montpelier (5-3) 3pm

Boys' soccer DIII

No. 2 BFA Fairfax (8-0) vs. No. 15 Oxbow (1-7)

No. 7 Enosburg (5-2) vs. No. 10 Otter Valley (3-5)

Boys' soccer DIV

No. 11 Richford (1-6-1) @ No. 6 Twinfield (7-3) playdown

Football

*No. 8 BFA St. Albans vs. No. 9 MMU 6pm

Wednesday - Playdown

Girls' soccer DI 

No. 6 BFA St. Albans (3-6) @ No. 11 North Country (5-2-1)

Girls' soccer DII

No. 8 MVU (6-4) vs. No. 9 Hartford (4-5) 3 pm

Girls' soccer DIII

No. 1 Enosburg (7-0) vs. No. 16 Randolph (0-7) 3 pm

No. 6 BFA Fairfax (5-3) vs. No. 11 White River Valley (2-3-1) 3 pm

Girls' soccer DIV 

No. 13 Richford (1-7) vs. No. 4 MSJ (6-3)

Football 

*No. 10 BFA Fairfax @ No. 7 Rice 4pm

*Football seedings were determined by random draw.

