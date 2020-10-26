FRANKLIN COUNTY — Pairings for the 2020 fall high school sports season were released this morning, and Franklin County teams will be playing plenty of in-county games this week.
Monday - quarterfinal
No. 4 MVU Field hockey (4-2) vs. No. 5 Montpelier (3-3) at 3:30.
Tuesday - Playdown
Boys' soccer DI
No. 14 BFA St. Albans (0-8) @ No 3 Essex (6-1) 3pm
Boys' soccer DII
No. 11 MVU (2-6) @ No. 6 Montpelier (5-3) 3pm
Boys' soccer DIII
No. 2 BFA Fairfax (8-0) vs. No. 15 Oxbow (1-7)
No. 7 Enosburg (5-2) vs. No. 10 Otter Valley (3-5)
Boys' soccer DIV
No. 11 Richford (1-6-1) @ No. 6 Twinfield (7-3) playdown
Football
*No. 8 BFA St. Albans vs. No. 9 MMU 6pm
Wednesday - Playdown
Girls' soccer DI
No. 6 BFA St. Albans (3-6) @ No. 11 North Country (5-2-1)
Girls' soccer DII
No. 8 MVU (6-4) vs. No. 9 Hartford (4-5) 3 pm
Girls' soccer DIII
No. 1 Enosburg (7-0) vs. No. 16 Randolph (0-7) 3 pm
No. 6 BFA Fairfax (5-3) vs. No. 11 White River Valley (2-3-1) 3 pm
Girls' soccer DIV
No. 13 Richford (1-7) vs. No. 4 MSJ (6-3)
Football
*No. 10 BFA Fairfax @ No. 7 Rice 4pm
*Football seedings were determined by random draw.
