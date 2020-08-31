SWANTON — Little League Baseball and Softball got off to a late start in Franklin County this summer, but thanks to low COVID numbers, the local organizations are planning to play the fall season.
“So many parents were happy with the summer season that we put it back to the board to see if we could do the fall league,” said Northwest Little League President Jeff Raleigh.
“It looks like we have enough interest for both a softball and baseball team, so if we can get the kids to play, we’ll do it.”
The fall season is used as a time to get kids repetitions on the field, and in a year with a short summer season and no tournaments, a little extra ball could be very beneficial.
While the Northwest teams are still in the formative process, Raleigh said coaching is coming together.
Raleigh also noted that attendance requirements are often less stringent in the fall. Fall ball rosters are usually a little larger than regular-season rosters since families may have kids involved in other activities.
Fall baseball and softball at the Little League level is offered to kids ages 8-12. Raleigh recognized that some seventh-grade (league age 12) boys might opt to play Babe Ruth.
“Since there was no junior high baseball this spring, some older boys may have had no exposure to the larger field,” said Raleigh. “They may want to get some ‘big field’ experience.”
In past years, Northwest, Missisquoi, and St. Albans Little League have each fielded teams who play in-county games through the fall. This year, that plan is especially beneficial with COVID-19.
“Fall is a time where kids just go play baseball, and there’s not a big driving commitment. It’s meant for the kids to get reps without a lot of travel for parents,” said Raleigh.
Raleigh, whose children are grown, has continued to serve as president of the Northwest Little League.
“Team sports are so important for kids socially. It’s so valuable to learn the importance of the team dynamic,” said Raleigh.
“It’s great for kids to enjoy the game and be part of a team, whether they’re a superstar or not.”
Raleigh spent years coaching and has a passion for the game and for imparting it to others.
“In the end, it’s just about the kids having fun. There’s not much more joy than watching a kid make a play they’ve never made before--when they surprise themselves,” said Raleigh, chuckling.
“That’s the good stuff, and it’s what keeps you in it--the joy of the game, especially in young kids.”
Fall baseball has been played in Franklin County continuously for the last decade.
“We’re hoping for a nice fall, so the kids can get some games in and have a good time.”
Messenger Sports has confirmed that both Northwest and Missisquoi Leagues will be fielding fall teams.