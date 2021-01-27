Comets set to start skilled seniors
The Comets will kick off the 2021 season with a core of seasoned players in every position on the court.
Last season, the Comets (11-9 and the No.6 seed) battled through the tough DI Metro schedule, defeating South Burlington (4-16) before falling to the No. 3 MMU (15-5).
This season, the Comets will return six seniors and four juniors, all with plenty of varsity experience under their belts. Paul LaFountain, now in his second year as coach of the Comets, shared his thoughts on the team and the upcoming season.
What are you seeing with the team this year: "It's been really exciting to be back in the gym with so many returning players. Seeing the growth, physically, mentally, and maturity-wise has been a very proud moment for myself and JV/Varsity Assistant Dylan Baker."
The lack of a summer season will be felt: "It is unfortunate that we were unable to really take it to the next level this summer with open gyms and practices like we would normally have; however the girls have responded well to being back in the gym and have been working their tails off."
Competing in DI: "We know nothing is given in division one based on the way we finished last year on a down note, so we are all determined to put our best foot forward and leave it all out on the court daily, whether it is in practice or a game."
Building off 2020: "Last year, it was very important to get everyone comfortable on the court for both levels as our JV team was mostly freshman and our varsity team only had one senior. This year, we are looking to lean on those same players, but this year, they know what to expect on the court and how to manage the speed of the game. Despite how last year finished, I was very proud of our program, and I think everyone is ready to build on that."
Culture matters: "I think it begins and ends with the culture of the program. We need to continue to have a team-first attitude and excel in particular roles while trusting our teammates in all situations. This is a very difficult thing for a team to achieve, but it is also what allows teams to win championships. A selfless attitude will go a long way towards our success because we certainly have enough talent to compete versus anyone in the Metro."
Waiting for the green light: "The team has kept their spirits up, however whenever a Friday comes, and there's no update to the season, there is a collective sigh amongst all of us. These girls have missed out on so much of their high school experience; I just want them to be able to do something they love, which is playing basketball."
Quick and scrappy Thunderbirds ready to compete
The MVU girls' varsity basketball program has changed hands this year. It's the third transition in as many years. Taylor Coppenrath left the team in 2018, Moses Powers took the reigns for the 2019-2020 season, and this year, Jen Senesac will head the team.
New coaches to lead the Thunderbirds: Senesac is assisted by Walter Brouillette. The two have worked extensively with the Mini Metro and AAU programs associated with Swanton and MVU.
"We have some great talent in this group. It’s a group of hard-working, skilled players that I expect to really make an impact every time they step on the court.
"This group is quick and scrappy and will make teams have to work at both ends of the court. We have some sharpshooting guards and some very athletically skilled forwards that I expect will greatly impact each game. Our bench is deep, and we will be looking for them to have an impact for us every game."
Last year, the Thunderbirds were 14-6 on the season and fell to Harwood (17-3) early in the playoffs. The team graduated six seniors and returned seven players for 2021.
"We want to show up to every game with a sense of belonging and leave every game knowing we gave every ounce of effort and fight we have to give. The girls are invested in making each game we play a battle till the end."
Youth basketball strengthens skills and bonds: Several of the girls played together on Mini Metro and AAU teams in previous years in addition to their MVU experience.
"These girls have worked hard for many years; they're excited and relieved to be on the court this season given the circumstances with the pandemic. We are looking forward to this season and hope to have the opportunity to begin games soon!"
BFA Fairfax Bullets return full team for delayed season
The BFA Fairfax Bullets didn’t graduate a single player last season, and the entire group will be returning for the 2021 season.
Summer workouts are paying off: "The girls worked hard this summer on an outdoor court and were only allowed to do solo drills without sharing a ball and remaining socially distant. They were always positive and happy to just have a basketball in their hands and be developing their skills," said BFA Fairfax coach Lee Tourville.
Last winter, BFA Fairfax (12-8) faced Vergennes (12-8) in the first round of playoffs. Vergennes earned the win, ending the Bullets' season. This year, the Bullets will take on the season with six returning seniors.
Bullets are ready to make a run: "The girls have been working hard since January 11 and are excited to start playing other schools as soon as allowed. They’re looking to make a run in their final season at Fairfax together, and the energy in the gym has been incredible. Whenever we get the green light to begin playing games, we’ll be ready to go."
Richford Rockets rebuild in 2021
The Rockets (9-10) earned a home playoff game in the 2019-2020 season, hosting a home playoff game gainst Twin Valley (7-13) before falling to Proctor (17-3) in the quarterfinal.
This year, Rockets coach Tim Lagasse is working with lots of new players after graduating four seniors.
Some players chose not to return due to COVID: "Considering the circumstances and what’s going on with Covid, we had past players who chose not to play. This year’s team is young, but they are very dedicated and hard-working," said Lagasse.
Young players are ready to work: "Their eagerness to be on the court and do whatever it takes to learn and progress is refreshing. These girls are full of effort, great attitudes, and are a quicker team than I have had in the past. It excites me to coach a group who is so willing and still has time to grow together."
Enosburg Hornets bring experience and skill to the court
The Hornets girls varsity basketball team took a trip to the Barre Aud last winter, falling to Fair Haven in the DII semifinal after hosting and winning an incredible contest against Burr & Burton.
Six returning players for Enosburg: The team graduated several key players in 2020, but they've got six returning players who are capable of keeping last year's momentum going strong.
Emily Adams, a junior, and Allison Bowen, a sophomore, round out the returning group.
Hornets work around small numbers: The Hornets have only 15 players on both JV and varsity this year, so varsity coach, Gary Geddes, noted there would be a few girls who will be playing on both teams.
Loss of summer league will impact season: Geddes also noted that high school teams were unable to compete in summer leagues last summer due to COVID cancelations.
"Without being able to play in our summer leagues, it’s been a little different this year since we haven't been able to see how some of the younger players blend in.
Making it work with masks and delays: "They have been all working hard and seem to have adjusted well wearing masks. Their attitude has been great, accepting all the challenges, and they were excited when we could start contact practice. We all are looking forward to playing in games, and we know it will be a different year with some unique challenges."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.