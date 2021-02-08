Franklin County boys basketball teams assess and strategize for 2021

Thunderbird seniors eager to make a run
Last winter, the No. 7 MVU (12-8) boys made it to the quarterfinal round, falling to No. 2 U32.
What they've got for 2021: The Thunderbirds return six seniors for 2021; five juniors will join the team from the JV program.
"Our guys from last year are a great mix-Gabe Unwin and Matthew Curtis form our Franklin County version of the twin towers. Caleb Johnston and Patrick Walker will do the majority of the ball handling," said MVU coach Matt Walker.
"Sean Power is our top 3-point marksmen. Cole Boutah is our high energy guy and a big part of our rotation. Hayzen Luneau and Mason Noble provide length and quickness off the bench, and three junior guards Ian Digby, Luc Fournier, and Bryce King will shore up the backcourt."
Building on 2020's success: "Last year’s first-round game was very intense and exciting. The crowd was tremendous and to win at the buzzer was an experience the boys will remember for a lifetime.
"The quarterfinal game at perennial contender U-32 showed the players the level of physicality and intensity it takes to compete at the highest DII levels.
"We were up by one at the half and competed hard; in the end, the Raiders were a little stronger and a little faster. Some of our guys have hit the weight room during the offseason and are looking ready for the season as a result. They feel they are ready to build on last year’s success and feel at least one home playoff game. A chance to make a trip to the Barre Auditorium is where our goals should be."
Bobwhites feature Ballard in the post.
The Bobwhites finished last season 13-7 with a No.7 seed in the Metro playoffs. A loss to Burr & Burton (No. 10), ended the Bobwhites run.
What they've got for 2021: "We have a big man and third-year varsity player, Case Ballard, as a featured post player. Our other seniors include the sharpshooting twin Jolley brothers and Jake Reynolds," said Bobwhite coach Matt Toof.
"Charlie Yates will lead a talented junior class with his high basketball IQ. We are also excited to work with Thomas Demar, who is equally as cerebral as Yates. Dakota Wry has brought a ton of enthusiasm on the defensive end, and Connor Leach has been a pleasant surprise. He came into the season physically fit and ready to contribute to the team. Noah Earl has grown a couple of inches since last spring and has developed a nice outside shooting game."
The Bobwhites graduated some key players in 2020. "We have big shoes to fill from last year's departure of seven seniors. How will we replace Taylor Yates' outside shooting? How will we fill the physical void in the post now that Nick Voyer is gone? Kameron Dunsmore and Logan Keelty were absolute shutdown defenders. Who will be able to step up and defend our opponent's strongest offensive player? We don't need anyone to be exactly like those players; however, we do want our players to emulate the great things those players brought to our team," said Toof.
"We have a lot of potential with the group of guys we have this year. And each player is encouraged to bring his own individual flair to the team. If we are able to honor the style of play from past teams and add new dimensions, we should be competitive in every game. I'm excited to see how much growth we make by the end of the season."
No indoor facilities in the offseason: "Over the summer, for a handful of sessions, guys got together to play at different outdoor parks in the City. Even players from the BFA hockey team joined," said Toof.
"When the weather became too cold to play outside. We traded basketball sessions for weekly Zoom meetings. Being able to meet to disseminate information from the state during these Zoom meetings alleviated some stress COVID 19 was creating."
Practices and preparation in COVID times: "For two weeks, we were not allowed to run drills that created contact between players. We were able to focus heavily on fundamentals in the non-contact drills we ran. As coach, I was able to take my time and get a solid picture of what guys could offer the program."
The lack of scrimmages will change the season: "Without scrimmaging other schools, it's difficult to pinpoint exactly what we can and cannot do in a competitive setting. We can only base our conclusions by how they've competed against each other."
Thirteen players will represent BFA St. Albans: "We have a group of guys who appreciate basketball more than ever after having it pulled from them. The guys have a different perspective on things. We are all just happy to be playing basketball."
Richford Falcons build on last season's foundation
What've they got for 2021: "We currently don't have any seniors, but we've got a great group of freshmen and sophomores coming in; that's really exciting," said Richford Falcons' coach Cayden Theberge.
"I've seen a huge jump in leadership from Jacob Clawson and Ben Greenwood. Nick Joyal is working his way back from an injury, and Matt Kirkpatrick is out for the year with a knee injury."
Building on 2020: Last year, Theberge's first with the Falcons, the team finished 5-15, falling to Danville (15-5) in the first round of playoffs.
"We're continuing to build off the system we put in place last year, and that's the biggest thing this year, and the gap in player skill sets is shrinking. I feel very confident going 8, 9, 10, even 11 guys deep this year, which is very exciting," said Theberge.
"Our depth will be our greatest strength this winter. I'm hoping to run more and be at a higher pace. It should be exciting not only for the guys but for everyone watching online.
Hornets return with playoff experience
Last year, the No. 4 Hornets (10-10) made it to the DIII title game, falling to No. 7 Thetford (10-10) after upsetting No. 1 Hazen (16-4) in the semifinal at the Barre Aud.
What've they got for 2021: This year, the Hornets return seven players, two seniors, Kam Lovelette and Owen Mckinstry; four juniors, Shea Howrigan, Gavin Combs, Blair Archambault, Nathaniel Robtoy, and one sophomore, Devyn Gleason.
"The experience these guys gained last year from getting to the finals has been noticeable every day," said Lovelette.
Four new players were added to the Hornets' roster: juniors Ethan Hogaboom, Wyatt Boyce, and Ethan Jackson, and sophomore Daniel Antillon.
"These guys are working hard to be prepared for the season. Hopefully, the confidence from last year's success will carry over to this season. Taking the new players and building chemistry has been our focus. We will have a well-balanced team with plenty of options on the offensive end and a team willing to work hard on the defensive end."
Bullets bring size and speed to the court for 2021
Last year, the Bullets finished as the 11 seed in DIII, with a 9-11 record. This year, as in soccer, the team is poised to be even more competitive.
What've they got for 2021: The Bullets boast a solid senior core this winter, with six returning seniors. Those seniors include some very skilled and athletic players, along with some big guys who will be tough to stop under the basket.
"I'm really enjoying this year's team. The mix of returning players and the new, young players on the team seems great so far. We have nine seniors, three juniors, one sophomore, and one freshman," said coach David Demar.
Team chemistry and focal points: "I'm very pleased with the team's chemistry. The seniors are taking a leadership role and setting the tone at practice with hard work and positivity, which seems to be spreading throughout the program, and it's awesome to see.
"Two focal points that we work on every day are basic basketball fundamentals and conditioning. It's not a coincidence to see the best players in any sport be most fundamentally sound and be the fittest.
"Improvements for the returning players, besides strength and speed --definitely maturity. What a difference one year makes on these young men," said Demar.
The BFA Fairfax basketball program is growing: "Our program, 9 through 12, set a record last year for total number of boys trying out. We crushed that this year which is very exciting," said Demar.
"We've got great basketball players, and even better young men! It's great to be back on the hardwood!"
