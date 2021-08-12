The U14 Franklin County Babe Ruth All-Star team traveled to New Hampshire to represent Vermont in the Babe Ruth Regional Tournament at the end of July. After winning the semifinal in a nailbiter, they fell to New Hampshire in the final.
Messenger Sports caught up with several of the players to share their perspectives on the historic accomplishment!
AJ Dennett
What were your three most memorable tournament takeaways:
"We beat teams that were from cities and bigger areas than where we are from.
"We beat Massachusetts and eliminated them from going to the finals; they were a team that went to Nationals in the past.
We went further than any other Vermont team has ever gone in regionals."
What did you like about the team? "Everyone got along, and we had as much fun together off the field as we did on the field."
Gavin Nichols
"One of the things I will remember is meeting new ballplayers from other states and learning about what they have accomplished in the past years of all-stars.
What was your favorite part of the trip? "My favorite part of the trip was seeing what baseball outside Vermont is like; it was so much different than what I'm used to, but I loved the challenge."
What was it like winning games at Regionals? "We were all very excited that we could compete with the best teams in New England and learned that a group of kids who love playing a sport could accomplish what they set their minds to do!"
Wyett Bellrose
What three things will you remember most about the trip to Regionals?
"TheSemi-final walk-off! It was nerve-wracking when Reid was up to bat. Once the ball hit the bat, everyone knew we won!
"The championship loss was tough because we knew we could beat them, but they showed up to play.
"It was crazy getting first seed because no one expected a small town in Vermont to be good. I felt proud to be on the team and to show people the talent we have in our small state."
Reid Myers
What three things would you want people to know about your trip?
"It was fun being in the tournament, even at the hotel having fun with buddies."
"Our team enjoyed interacting with other teams."
"I also enjoyed watching other teams play."
What were two of your favorite moments?
"One of my favorite moments was our team going all the way to the championship game."
"When we played our first game with so many nerves, but then won the game to start off the tournament."
Austin Stewart
What was it like representing Vermont at Regionals? “It was almost like a dream come true. Very nerve racking but also an amazing experience. Knowing that it will most likely be a once in a lifetime chance, I just tried living in the moment and soaking it all in.”
What are three things you will remember about the trip? “The friends that I made, the experience, and the competition that we faced.”
Parker Hakey
What was it like getting a win on the mound at Regionals? “It was super exciting and a wicked adrenaline rush pitching in a win at Regionals.”
Do you have a go-to pitch, and did you rely on your fastball or off-speed pitch? “I relied mostly on my two seam fastball, while spotting my 4-seam fastball at Regionals. I Love competition and to compete at this level in regionals on the mound was a huge rush and something I won't ever forget. Scoring the winning run in the 7th inning in the semi final walk off win was awesome!”
Note: Parker pitched 6 innings and left with a 6-4 lead in the semi final, only to see Western Massachusetts tie the game in the 7th inning.”
