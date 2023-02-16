ST. ALBANS — From Feb. 2-5, members of the Vermont Junior Archers JOAD (Junior Olympic Archery Development) program, based at Pelkey’s Archery in St. Albans traveled to Nevada for The Vegas Shoot.
This tournament is held by the National Field Archery Association (NFAA) and is the largest and most prestigious indoor archery tournament in the world, with over 3800 entrants from 53 countries and from each of the United States.
To raise money for travel and registration expenses, the Vermont Junior Archers Annual Calcutta Fundraiser was held on Jan. 21, at the American Legion Green Mountain Post #1 in St. Albans.
Over 180 people attended the dinner, Calcutta and silent auction, which raised over $12,000 for the travel fund. The team and organizers would like to thank everyone who attended, as well as those local businesses who donated goods and services for the event.
Vermont Junior Archers JOAD program consists of both the Road Team and Junior Road Team, as well as the students ages 5-20 enrolled in JOAD classes. Team members travel to three or four national tournaments each year during the indoor archery season from December to mid-April.
The next out-of-state tournament will be the USA Archery Indoor Nationals, held in Fiskdale, MA on Feb. 24-26.
Upcoming local tournaments include the Spring Fever 450 on Saturday, Feb. 18, and the Adult/Youth Tournament on Friday and Saturday, March 24 -25, held at Pelkey’s Archery, 275 Nason Street in St. Albans. Registration is open to the public, and spectators are welcome.
For more information about the JOAD program or archery leagues at Pelkey’s Archery, please contact John Fleury at Pelkey’s Archery: (802) 524-2582 or at john@pelkeysarchery.com.
Vermont Junior Archers JOAD Road Team and Junior Road Team members who traveled to Las Vegas were:
Fairfax:
Olivia Kissinger, 17
Logan Vanslette, 15
St. Albans:
Isaac Sullivan, 18
Michael McNall, 17
Jacqueline Rodriguez, 15
