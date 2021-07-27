The Franklin County 14-year-old Vermont State Championship Babe Ruth team earned a thrilling win over Massachusetts in the semifinal of the Babe Ruth New England tournament on Wednesday.
Reed Stygles ended the game with thrilling, walk-off base hit, securing Franklin County's 7-6 win. Franklin County will take on Keene, NH, in the championship finial on Thursday. The winner heads to Iowa for the Babe Ruth World Series.
Earlier in the week, Parker Hakey threw 6⅔ innings (4k, 3h, 3bb) as Franklin County earned the win and the opportunity to play in the semifinal.
