COLLINS PERLEY- The Bellows Free Academy Comets hockey team hosted the Rutland High School Ravens on Tuesday evening, eventually securing a 7-1 victory. Jodie Gratton and Sophie Zemianek led the Comets offense with four points (2G, 2A) and hat-trick, respectively. Erin Jackson got her second start in between the pipes for BFA, making 20 saves for the win.
Reese Clayton had opened the scoring with a late first-period goal, but Rutland’s Addison Hubert tied up the game with an early second-period marker. For the remainder of the frame, the speed of both teams was on display, and both sides utilized quick transition plays to get chances at a tie-breaker.
With 1:36 left on the clock, it was BFA junior Grace Fraties scoring her first goal as a Comet that broke the deadlock.
“It was pretty exciting!” said Fraties on the goal. “I was about to get off the ice when I saw Reese (Clayton) going down, so I went with her. We just connected and I shot; then it was in the back of the net.”
BFA’s coach Jeff Rouleau was also excited to see Fraties get rewarded for her efforts.
“I’m extremely happy and excited for Grace. She’s worked extremely hard for a couple of years and got an opportunity with the puck in front of the net. She was super excited, and the whole team was excited for her. For her to finally get some recognition is awesome.”
Sophie Zemianek followed up Fraties’ go-ahead marker on a rush play, scoring unassisted with just eight seconds remaining in the period. Coming out of the intermission, the Comets offense picked up right where it left off; with Zemianek and Jodie Gratton both scoring a pair of goals over the course of the final frame.
With the offensive explosion in the latter half of the game, Comets coach Jeff Rouleau spoke to the change in mindset and adjustments that made BFA successful.
“I don’t think the girls were expecting Rutland to play as fast as they did. Even though things kind of trailed off for them in the third period, they gave us all we could handle, all game long."
"When you look at those first two periods, they had just as many chances as we did. It was adjusting to the speed of play, and recognizing we had to make plays faster, be smarter with the puck, and back-check more. It was a great game to make those adjustments as we head into our next couple of games, which we’re expecting to see a significant challenge in.”
Comets Reese Clayton, Seneca Lamos, Jodie Gratton (2), Caroline Bliss, Molly Smith (2), and Bri Jarvis all picked up helpers over the course of the evening. The Comets schedule will take BFA on the road; playing their next pair of games in Hanover, NH on Dec. 28 and 29.
