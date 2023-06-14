BGC_4595_edited.jpg

BFA-St. Albans senior first baseman Austin Stuart was named First Team All-Metro.

 Gregg Bessette

Four BFA-St. Albans baseball players were given All-Metro awards for their contributions to the team during the 2023 season. First baseman Austin Stuart was named First Team All-Metro. Carson Neveau, the Bobwhites' freshman short stop, was named Second-Team All-Metro, and seniors, Isaac Gratton and Liam Wood, both received All-Metro Honorable Mentions. 

