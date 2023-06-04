It was another solid Meet for BFA-St. Albans Track and Field. With the cooler temps and strong north wind, it was a tough day for everyone, but especially sprinters and throwers.
Shot Put was possibly the least affected event on the day, and senior Maya Frost got the day off to a good start by throwing a Personal Best. Her throw of 30' 5" was good enough for sixth place and a 6-inch improvement. It also puts her seventh on the BFA Top 10 All-Time List and sixth on the Senior Top 10 List All Time. Lily Foisy closed out her season with a solid throw in the Discus of 67' 3" for 15th place.
The Hurdles were up next and ran right into the wind. Maya Frost and Lauryn Johnson had exceptional times of 18.99 and 19.10 despite the wind. They placed 10th and 11th, respectively. Junior Will Hughes ran the 110m hurdles for only the third time this season and finished fifth in a new PR of 15.94, a time that keeps him as the sixth fastest junior Hurdler at BFA and the seventh best ever at BFA. He placed fourth in the 300m Hurdles in 41.83 and fifth in the High Jump with a jump of 5 5.75".
The 100m would also have to deal with the same headwind. Junior Karli Holland ran a 14.03 for 14th place, and senior Alyana Carpenter ran a 14.82 to place 25th. Jonathan Ireland ran 12.34 to place 22nd.
The 1500m was next on the track, and freshman Kaitlyn Lumbra ran a 4:57.11, good for fifth place. She ran a solid 3000m as well, placing fourth in 10:44.13. Senior Lauren Kate Garceau ran a strong 1500m to place 13th in 5:21.93.
Porter Hurteau made history in the 1500m, placing second after going toe to toe with senior Matt Servin of CVU. Porter was the only runner on the day who could stay with Servin and was still challenging for the win with 110m to go. Servin pulled away down the home stretch to win in 3:56.33 with Porter crossing in 3:58.27. That time makes him the 14th boy in Vermont ever to break four minutes in the 1500m; it makes him the ninth fastest Vermont boy in the 1500m ever in the history of Vermont Track. He is the fastest junior ever at BFA and the second fastest at BFA ever in the 1500m. He was pretty exhausted heading into the 3000m but was able to hold his own and place fifth in 9:14.53.
Jacoby Soter ran a PR in the 1500m as well in 4:20.31, good enough for ninth place and qualified him for the New Balance Outdoor Nationals. Teddy Tremblay ran a 4:26.15, good for 12th place, and Toby Hurteau just missed a PR to place 18th in 4:34.76.
The girls 4X100m, Alayna Carpenter, Lauryn Johnson, Peyton Hunsicker, and Karli Holland, placed fourth in a time of 55.60.
Elora Menard ran one of the tougher doubles of the day, running the 400m in 1:07.01 to place 10th and then the 800m, placing 17th in 2:44.61.
Maya Frost tackled the 300m Hurdles placing 20th in 56.60. Freshman Asher St.Pierre placed 14th in 45.66. Lauren Kate ran an exceptional 800m to place 12th in 2:34.68, just missing a PR. Toby Hurteau ran an inspired 800m to place 14th in a new PR of 2:11.95, making him the fourth-fastest freshman ever at BFA in the 800m. Jacoby Soter ran a 2:18.97 to place 20th, and junior Naoh Lavigne ran a 2:19.13 to place 21st.
Karli Holland ran a good 200m to place 10th in 28.12. Teddy Tremblay ran a brilliant 3000m, slowly working through the field to place 12th in 9:42.61. Over on the Javelin field, senior Tyler Rangel just missed his PR to throw 123' 4" to place ninth.
Juniors Aiyana Auer and Lauryn Johnson went second and third, respectively, throwing 107' 4" and 103' 5".
Lauryn (Javelin), Kaitlyn (1600m), Will (300m Hurdles), and Porter (1600m) will travel to Bangor, ME, next weekend to compete in the New England Track and Field Championships.
