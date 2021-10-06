FAIRFAX - Wednesday afternoon marked the second time this season Bellows Free Academy Fairfax and Enosburg Falls Highschool's boys soccer teams faced off this season, and the Hornets were able to secure a 1-0 victory on the road. A late goal from Enosburg’s Foster Hutchins sealed the deal for the Hornets, improving their record to 2-0-0 against the Bullets this season.
With a playoff-like atmosphere in the air, the game was a defensive struggle for the duration. Enosburg maintained possession of the ball through most of the contest, but the Bullets did a good job of limiting the Hornets chances. When the visitors were able to break through for a shot on goal, Bullets’ keeper Brandon Gillian was a wall in goal. Gillian made six saves in the contest, almost all of them in spectacular fashion; something that didn't go unnoticed by his opponents or his coach.
Despite how good Gillian and Fairfax’s defense played, with four minutes left to go the Hornet’s relentless offensense managed to score. Levi Webb sent a pass over the top to send Hutchins on a partial breakaway, and from there Hutchins was able to place the ball into the lower right corner of the Bullets’ cage.
“It was nice. Levi sent a beautiful ball over the top, I took it down. I haven’t really been having a lot of fun with my left (foot) this year, but I finally hit one in with it, so it’s all good.” said Hutchins with a smile.
Enosburg’s Coach Randy Swainbank was proud of the resilience his team showed to close out a tight game.
“A couple more goals would’ve been nice, but I’m glad we hung in. That’s a game we could easily lose, when you get down to the last fifteen minutes or so and they poke one in, then it’s a mess. We hung with it, played for eighty minutes, and put one in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.